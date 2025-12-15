Trailing 2-0 in the Ashes, England captain Ben Stokes has urged his team to 'fight' and show 'a bit of dog' in the must-win third Test. He defined fight as adapting to situations and understanding what the team needs against the opposition.

England skipper Ben Stokes defined "fight" as adapting to situations, understanding what's required for his team, and showing determination against the opposition. Trailing 2-0 to Australia after two different but equally harrowing eight-wicket defeats, the England captain has urged his fellow team-mates to "fight" in the series decider starting from Wednesday in Adelaide.

"What it [fight] means to me could be completely different to someone else. It's just trying to fight in every situation that you find yourself in, and understanding the situation and what you feel is required for your team. Just look at your opposition every single time and show a bit of dog. That's fight to me," Ben Stokes said as per ESPNcricinfo.

"It comes a lot easier to me, it might be a lot harder for other people because of their personalities or whatever that may be. I'm not going to expect or ask a completely different character to me to carry on like me. That's like asking me to carry on like someone like Jamie Smith, who's a lot more laid back. It just wouldn't work. However, you find the best way to find that mode that I'm talking about, that's probably the best way to explain it," he added.

Must-win match for England

The third Test is a must-win match for the visitors to keep their hopes of retaining the Ashes alive. England last won the Ashes in Australia during the 2010-11 tour, when they clinched a memorable 3-1 series victory under the leadership of Andrew Strauss.

England announce playing XI for Adelaide Test

Meanwhile, England also announced their playing XI for the third match of the Ashes against Australia at Adelaide Oval, making a single change as Josh Tongue replaces Gus Atkinson in the pace attack. Notably, England opted not to include Shoaib Bashir, despite the Adelaide pitch promising to be the most spin-friendly of this Ashes series.

England playing XI for Adelaide Test against Australia: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. (ANI)