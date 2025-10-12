5 Key Storylines WWE Crown Jewel 2025 Quietly Set in Motion for the Future
WWE Crown Jewel 2025 left fans buzzing with shocking twists, subtle betrayals, and hints of major changes ahead. Here are five storylines the event quietly set in motion.
Bronson Reed’s victory signals a career‑defining push
One of the most striking moments of Crown Jewel 2025 came when Bronson Reed pinned Roman Reigns in the Australian Street Fight. For years, Reigns has been protected at the very top of WWE, rarely suffering a clean loss. Having Reed deliver the Tsunami and secure the win was no small booking decision.
Triple H even highlighted on X that Reed was absent from last year’s Perth PLE, yet this year he defeated one of WWE’s biggest names. That acknowledgment, combined with the decisive finish, strongly suggests that Reed is being positioned for a major run in the company.
The Usos’ partnership appears finished
The cracks between Jimmy and Jey Uso finally split wide open at Crown Jewel. Their missteps directly contributed to Roman Reigns’ loss, and the aftermath was even more telling. The Original Tribal Chief walked away in frustration, leaving the twins to deal with the fallout.
Moments later, Jey announced he was “out” and abandoned his brother in the ring. The YEET Master’s decision to distance himself from Jimmy makes it clear that the legendary tag team may have reached its end. After years of dominance, The Usos look to be finished as an on‑screen duo.
Becky Lynch is targeting Stephanie Vaquer
Another subtle but important development came during the post‑match celebration involving Seth Rollins and Stephanie Vaquer. Vaquer, who currently holds both the Crown Jewel Championship and the RAW Women’s World Championship, joined Rollins in the ring.
During the moment, Rollins pointed directly at Vaquer’s title and made it clear that his wife, Becky Lynch, is coming for the gold. This tease sets up a high‑profile clash between Lynch and Vaquer, with the Irish star likely next in line to challenge La Primera for the championship.
The Vision’s loyalty to Seth Rollins is in doubt
Seth Rollins may have walked out of Crown Jewel with a victory, but the silence from his faction spoke volumes. Despite the importance of the win, none of The Vision members came out to celebrate with him. Even Paul Heyman, who had previously warned Rollins about the consequences of losing, was absent.
This lack of support could be the first sign of cracks within the group. WWE may be planting seeds for a betrayal, with The Vision eventually turning on The Revolutionary. The tension is subtle now, but the groundwork for a future split seems to be in place.
The OG Bloodline could be collapsing
Beyond The Usos’ split, the larger Bloodline story also appears to be unraveling. Roman Reigns’ visible frustration with the Samoan twins, combined with Jey’s decision to walk away from Jimmy, paints a picture of a fractured family.
Tensions had already been brewing, with disagreements between the Original Tribal Chief and Big Jim surfacing before Crown Jewel. The latest developments suggest that the OG Bloodline, once the most dominant faction in WWE, may finally be nearing its end.