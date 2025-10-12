Image Credit : Getty

One of the most striking moments of Crown Jewel 2025 came when Bronson Reed pinned Roman Reigns in the Australian Street Fight. For years, Reigns has been protected at the very top of WWE, rarely suffering a clean loss. Having Reed deliver the Tsunami and secure the win was no small booking decision.

Triple H even highlighted on X that Reed was absent from last year’s Perth PLE, yet this year he defeated one of WWE’s biggest names. That acknowledgment, combined with the decisive finish, strongly suggests that Reed is being positioned for a major run in the company.