Perth (Australia): While WWE Crown Jewel 2025 delivered spectacle and entertainment, one match deserved the spotlight that closed the show: John Cena versus AJ Styles. What unfolded was not just a wrestling match, but a masterclass in storytelling, legacy, and respect that transcended the typical main event fare. John Cena's performance at Crown Jewel was more than just another bout on his farewell tour. It was a carefully crafted tribute to the legends who shaped WWE's modern era. Throughout the match, Cena paid homage to some of the industry's most iconic figures, transforming the ring into a living museum of wrestling history. The 17-time World Champion channeled Randy Orton's signature swagger, executed moves reminiscent of The Undertaker's legendary arsenal, and honored the late Bray Wyatt in moments that brought emotional weight to every sequence. These weren't cheap imitations or throwaway gestures but deliberate, meaningful tributes that added layers of storytelling.

Tribute to Bray Wyatt

Perhaps the most powerful moment of the match came when Cena delivered Sister Abigail, the finishing move made famous by Bray Wyatt who tragically passed away in August 2023 at just 36 years old. As Cena executed the move, something remarkable happened: the Australian crowd spontaneously switched on their phone flashlights, creating a sea of light throughout the arena in tribute to The Eater of Worlds. It was a moment of collective mourning and celebration, a reminder that Wyatt's impact on wrestling transcended wins and losses. It was raw, unscripted emotion in a scripted medium—exactly the kind of moment that defines what a true main event should be.

While Cena delivered the Tombstone Piledriver and Randy Orton's DDT and RKO in addition to Sister Abigail, AJ Styles delivered Shawn Micheals' Sweet Chin Music and the Attitude Adjustment. AJ Styles, "The Phenomenal One," proved once again why he's considered one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. The chemistry between Cena and Styles has always been electric, dating back to their previous encounters, and Crown Jewel was no exception. Styles didn't just facilitate Cena's tributes; he matched them with his own technical brilliance, creating a symphony of professional wrestling at its finest. This wasn't a nostalgia act propped up by smoke and mirrors. This was two elite performers, both in the twilight of legendary careers, delivering a clinic that reminded everyone why they fell in love with professional wrestling in the first place.

Why It Should Have Been the Main Event

Main events should represent the pinnacle of storytelling, athletic achievement, and emotional investment. While other matches on the card delivered on spectacle and star power, none carried the gravitas and historical significance of Cena versus Styles. Cena's farewell tour isn't just about saying goodbye to a wrestler—it's about closing a chapter in WWE history. His career has spanned multiple eras, transcended wrestling into mainstream culture, and inspired countless performers who now populate WWE's roster. A match where he honored his fallen and retired brothers in arms deserved the final word on a premium live event.

The match did not have any gimmicks, outside interference angles, or setting up the next pay-per-view storyline. It was just two masters of their craft honoring the past while delivering for the present, something that reminds the loyal Australian audience of classic WWE era. WWE would be wise to recognize that his remaining matches aren't just about filling a card but more about honoring a legacy. And legacies, especially ones as significant as John Cena's, deserve the main event spotlight. The fans in Perth understood this. The question is: when will WWE?