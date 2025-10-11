WWE commentators further enhanced the segment at Crown Jewel by referencing Australian cricket legends, successfully merging wrestling entertainment with the nation's popular sport for a memorable fan experience.

Perth (Australia): WWE Crown Jewel took an unexpected turn down under when "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns traded his Superman Punch for a cover drive, wielding a cricket bat in a moment that had Australian wrestling fans buzzing. In a segment that perfectly captured the local flavor of Perth, Reigns showcased his cricket skills during a confrontation with Big Bronson Reed, prompting social media to explode with cricket commentary and comparisons to Australia's finest batsmen. "Roman Reigns driving over mid off at #WWECrownJewel," posted the official Grey Nicolls Bat's social media account. “Absolute half volley from Big Bronson Reed, you can't bowl there son. Who can give us an analysis of the OTC's technique?”

Ricky Ponting, Ashes Mentioned

The cricket-themed segment came within the first 15 minutes of the Perth event, with WWE commentator Wade Barrett dropping references to Australian cricket legends Steve Smith and Ricky Ponting, along with mentions of the Ashes series. The fusion of wrestling and cricket culture resonated perfectly with the Australian crowd. One user said the timing could not have been better as Samoa, the homeland of Reigns' Anoa'i wrestling dynasty, qualified for the Super 6 stage of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier, adding extra significance to the moment.

"This is the best shot ever played by Roman Reigns in WWE Crown Jewel," one fan declared, playfully adding "Virat in MCG <<< Roman in WWE" in reference to Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli's legendary performances at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Another user said the event would gain significant attention in India, which has a vibrant cricket culture. The match ended with Big Bronson Reed pinning Roman and becoming only the second person this year to do so.



