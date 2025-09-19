5 Possible Twists if Brock Lesnar Falls to John Cena at WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025
Brock Lesnar’s Wrestlepalooza clash with John Cena could spark major shifts in WWE. Here’s what might unfold next.
Lesnar Could Step Away for a While
After nearly two years away from the ring, Brock Lesnar’s surprise return at SummerSlam 2025 reignited fan excitement. If he suffers a defeat to John Cena at Wrestlepalooza, WWE might opt to keep him off television for a stretch. A short hiatus could protect his aura, allowing him to re‑emerge later in dominant fashion, targeting a top champion and shocking the audience with a fresh storyline.
A Post‑Match Assault to Keep the Feud Alive
Unlike Cena’s past rivalries with Randy Orton and CM Punk, WWE hasn’t billed this as their final encounter. That leaves the door open for more. Should Lesnar lose, he could unleash a brutal post‑match attack on Cena, setting the stage for another chapter in their rivalry. Such a move would keep tensions high and give fans a reason to anticipate their next collision.
A Face‑to‑Face with a Returning Gunther
The long‑anticipated Lesnar vs. Gunther showdown has been on fans’ wish lists for years. If Lesnar is defeated, WWE could use the moment to reintroduce Gunther, who’s been absent for months. A dramatic in‑ring confrontation between the two would instantly spark interest and lay the groundwork for a marquee match that could headline a future premium live event.
The Beast Turns Babyface Again
Lesnar’s previous run as a fan‑favorite, particularly during his feud with Roman Reigns, was widely praised. A loss to Cena could serve as the perfect pivot point for another babyface turn. A respectful post‑match handshake would signal the shift, opening the door for Lesnar to battle top names like Seth Rollins or Gunther from a new angle, with the crowd firmly behind him.
Hanging Up the Boots for Good
At this stage of his career, retirement is a realistic possibility. Lesnar has already lost significant time due to off‑screen controversies, and a high‑profile defeat in his comeback match could be the moment he decides to walk away. Ending his career at a major event like Wrestlepalooza would be a fitting, if bittersweet, conclusion to one of WWE’s most dominant runs.