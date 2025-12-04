- Home
Former England captain Joe Root stays at peak performance with disciplined fitness and diet. His routine includes gym strength sessions, running for endurance, rest and recovery, and a nutrient-rich diet to fuel his energy on the field.
How Joe Root Maintains His Fitness?
Former England captain and veteran batter Joe Root has often been one of the most consistent and technically sound players in modern-day cricket, especially Test format. Making his England debut in a Test match against India in 2012, Root established himself as a mainstay of the batting line-up, known for his elegant strokeplay and anchoring the innings under pressure.
As Joe Root has been consistently performing well over the last decade, he has also maintained peak fitness and a balanced diet to sustain his elite performance on the field. Let’s take a look at how the veteran England batter maintains his fitness and diet to stay at top of his game.
Regular Gym Sessions
The former England captain has regular sessions in the gym to build the strength, speed, and power required to perform consistently across long, demanding cricketing schedules. Joe Root’s physical training has become much more frequent as he spends more time in the gym to work on his overall fitness and stay in peak shape throughout the season. The veteran batter spends 3-4 times a week in the gym focusing on weight training sessions that target his legs, back, and core — the key areas that support his batting and fielding.
Running Workouts for Endurance
Apart from working on his strength, Joe Root also incorporates running workouts in his training regimen to build endurance and maintain high energy levels during long innings. The England star batter works on his stamina and the agility required for long innings and overall match fitness. Root dedicated 2-3 times a week to running sessions, combining steady runs and sprint-style cardio to build stamina, improve endurance, and help sustain concentration and agility through the long and demanding matches.
Balanced Rest and Recovery
Given the demanding cricket schedule throughout the season, Joe Root often prioritizes balancing his training load with proper rest and recovery to remain injury-free. Balancing rest and recovery allows him to recharge mentally and physically, maintain peak form during long hours, and reduce the risk of fatigue and injury that could impact his game. The veteran England batter ensures he listens to his body, balances the intensity of training with recovery, and stays consistent with rest routines to perform best on the field.
Nutrient-Dense Diet
Apart from training and gym sessions, the veteran England batter also focuses on his diet, which fuels his energy needs, supports muscle recovery, and provides essential nutrients to sustain high performance throughout long matches and tours. Before the training session, Joe Root opts for poached eggs and toast to provide a balanced mix of protein and carbohydrates that energizes him for intense workouts and long batting sessions. In a 2023 interview with Men’s Fitness, Root did not give much attention to his diet earlier in his career and now nutrition has become a bigger focus for him.
