Neymar scored a hat-trick to lead Santos to a crucial 3-0 victory over Juventude, boosting their chances of avoiding relegation in the Brazilian Championship. Despite his match-winning performance, the star left his future at the club uncertain.

Santos secured a crucial 3-0 victory over Juventude on Wednesday night at Alfredo Jaconi Stadium in the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship, with Neymar dazzling fans by scoring all three goals.

The Brazilian star, who has been managing discomfort in his left knee, turned in a vintage performance that powered Santos further away from the relegation battle. Speaking to Prime Video after the match, Neymar expressed his joy and reflected on the physical challenges he continues to face.

“I’m very happy for the goals and for helping Santos. We’re happy for the win. There’s one game left, and we have to give our all at Vila again,” he said. “I always prioritize my health-nothing that would harm my career. It’s manageable, something I’ve been dealing with for years. I’m doing everything to reach 100%. Scoring the goals today made me really happy.”

The 33-year-old also addressed his consistency despite recent setbacks, emphasizing his commitment to the team even during difficult phases.

“I’ve always been Neymar in every match, regardless of the situation. Sometimes things don’t go as planned-because of the team’s form or injuries-but I’ve always shown up. I know what I can do on the pitch and always aim to give my best,” he added.

Future Still Undecided

Despite his match-winning performance, Neymar left his future with Santos uncertain. His contract expires at the end of the year, and he admitted that no decision has been made about a possible renewal.

“I don’t know, honestly. First, I want to finish this season and then think about it. Santos always comes first,” he remarked.

League Standings

With this result, Santos climbed to 14th place in the Brazilian Championship standings, now on 44 points-two ahead of Vitoria, who sit just above the relegation zone. The team also benefited from other results in the round, including heavy defeats for Vitoria (4-0 against Red Bull Bragantino) and Internacional (3-0 to Sao Paulo).

Santos now faces one final fixture at Vila Belmiro to close out the campaign, with safety nearly secured after Neymar’s heroics in Caxias do Sul.