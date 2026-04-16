5 Dramatic Ways WWE Could Script Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar Showdown at WrestleMania
The WWE clash between Oba Femi and Brock Lesnar is not just another marquee match, it’s a battle that could reshape perceptions of both men. Officials have several possible finishes to consider, each carrying major implications.
The Balanced Battle With Femi’s Breakthrough
Officials could book the clash as evenly contested, with both stars trading dominant stretches. In the end, the younger and healthier Oba Femi edges out Lesnar, earning a hard-fought win that elevates him while still preserving The Beast’s aura.
Lesnar Cheats His Way to Victory
When desperation sets in, shortcuts often follow. Brock Lesnar could resort to underhanded tactics, perhaps a low blow or a chair handed to him by Paul Heyman. Such a finish would allow Lesnar to steal a win, prolong the feud, and protect Femi from a damaging loss. It would also reinforce Lesnar’s image as a ruthless competitor willing to do anything to remain dominant.
Femi Runs Through The Beast
The boldest option would be to let Oba Femi bulldoze Lesnar in decisive fashion. This would serve as a “changing of the guard” moment, positioning Femi as WWE’s next megastar. With Lesnar nearing retirement, a dominant defeat could spark a storyline where The Beast questions his own mortality in the ring, while Femi cements himself as unstoppable.
Outside Interference Protects Both Stars
Given Lesnar’s history of shorter, explosive matches, WWE could script a hard-hitting contest where neither man backs down. To protect Femi, Heyman might interfere, distracting the referee or directly helping Lesnar secure the win. This outcome would give Lesnar one of his final big-stage victories while ensuring Femi doesn’t lose clean, keeping his momentum intact.
Paul Heyman Betrays Brock Lesnar
The wildcard is always Paul Heyman. Known for turning on his clients, Heyman could betray Lesnar once again, aligning himself with Oba Femi. With Lesnar’s retirement looming, Heyman might decide it’s time to back a new powerhouse. Such a shocking twist would not only end Lesnar’s WrestleMania career dramatically but also instantly elevate Femi as Heyman’s next prized client.
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