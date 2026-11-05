Nothing tops Euro 2016.

Portugal defeated hosts France 1-0 in the final to secure the country's first major international title. Ronaldo's night appeared over early after a knee injury forced him off during the first half. However, he remained central to the occasion, spending the remainder of the contest passionately encouraging teammates from the touchline.

The victory fulfilled a dream that had followed him throughout his international career and remains the defining image of his time with Portugal.