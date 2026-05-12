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Inside Ashutosh Sharma’s ₹2.5 Crore Madhya Pradesh Home With Heritage Corner, Training Base & Minimalist Lifestyle
Ashutosh Sharma’s residences in Ratlam and Indore reflect his rise from humble beginnings to IPL stardom. With heritage trophies, a training base, and a grounded lifestyle, his homes showcase grit and success without excess.
Family Home In Ratlam
Ashutosh invested in a modern multi‑story residence in Ratlam valued between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.5 crore. This property represents a full‑circle moment for the “Ratlam Rocket,” who once lived in a cramped shared room during his early cricketing years.
Heritage Corner Of Memories
The Ratlam house features a dedicated heritage space showcasing his domestic trophies and the bat used during his record‑breaking 11‑ball fifty. It’s a reminder of his journey from umpiring matches for meals to becoming a record‑breaking IPL star.
Indore Training Residence
Ashutosh Sharma maintains a professional base in Indore, close to the MPCA academy where he honed his skills. This ensures he remains connected to the coaching staff who supported him during his toughest phases, blending personal comfort with professional preparation.
Financial Rise And Net Worth
His net worth, estimated between ₹7 crore and ₹8.5 crore, reflects rapid growth. A ₹3.8 crore Delhi Capitals contract, domestic league earnings, and brand endorsements worth ₹40–60 lakh annually have made him one of the fastest‑rising names in Indian cricket.
Minimalist Garage Choices
Unlike peers flaunting luxury cars, Ashutosh Sharma opts for practicality. His garage includes a Toyota Yaris and a Royal Enfield, emphasizing reliability and comfort over social media clout. This choice highlights his grounded approach despite financial success.
Lifestyle Of Discipline
Ashutosh Sharma’s daily routine mirrors elite athletes, focusing on fitness and 360‑degree hitting drills. He avoids high‑profile parties, preferring domestic travel to scenic retreats for mental recharge. His lifestyle balances professional intensity with quiet leisure, staying true to his roots.
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