Man United acted swiftly in response to Ruben Amorim’s outspoken remarks, dismissing the Portuguese coach early on Monday morning. They now turn their attention for a new manager to lead forward. Here are 5 candidates who could be considered.
Oliver Glasner
Oliver Glasner has impressed at Crystal Palace, deploying the same 3‑4‑3 formation that Amorim relied upon. While United officials may not share the same attachment to the system, they could see value in a coach capable of maximizing a squad already partly built with that setup in mind. Glasner’s contract expires in the summer, and Palace are unlikely to extend. Negotiations would be tough, but United are familiar with drawn‑out talks when pursuing both players and managers.
Gareth Southgate
Before Amorim’s appointment, Gareth Southgate was regularly linked with the Old Trafford role. Former director Dan Ashworth, who worked closely with Southgate during their time with England, was a strong advocate. Southgate remains available after leaving the national team post in 2024 and has spoken of wanting a role that replicates the “higher purpose” he felt as England boss. Rebuilding United could meet that threshold. Ashworth is no longer at the club, but the idea of Southgate returning to management may still appeal to decision‑makers.
Enzo Maresca
Enzo Maresca recently departed Chelsea following a breakdown in relations with the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge. His Premier League experience and big‑game pedigree make him a notable option. Reports have linked him with Manchester City as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola, but that position is not yet open. United could offer him an immediate return to management. Concerns remain, as Maresca’s issues at Chelsea mirrored Amorim’s complaints, but compromise could make the partnership workable.
Xavi
Xavi has been waiting for the right opportunity since leaving Barcelona in 2024. The Premier League is believed to interest the former midfielder, who boasts a league title and the distinction of handing Lamine Yamal his senior debut. His availability is a major advantage, and reports suggest he would welcome an approach from United. The combination of prestige and long‑term vision could make Xavi a straightforward appointment if the club chooses to pursue him.
Zinedine Zidane
Tempting Zinedine Zidane back into management would be challenging, but his record makes him a standout candidate. Zidane has been out of coaching since 2021, when he left Real Madrid for the second time. His achievements include three consecutive Champions League titles and two La Liga crowns. Despite the difficulty of luring him, Zidane’s pedigree ensures his name will remain in the conversation.
Manchester United’s leadership now faces a crucial decision. With Amorim gone, the search for a new manager will shape the next chapter at Old Trafford.
