Manchester United have confirmed the dismissal of Ruben Amorim after 14 months in charge, with Darren Fletcher appointed as interim manager. Amorim’s final game was Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Leeds United, which left the club sixth in the Premier League.

The decision was communicated to Amorim during a Monday morning meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada. United released a statement saying: “The club’s leadership has reluctantly made the decision that it is the right time to make a change. This will give the team the best opportunity of the highest possible Premier League finish. The club would like to thank Ruben for his contribution to the club and wishes him well for the future. Darren Fletcher will take charge of the team against Burnley on Wednesday.”

Amorim was appointed in November 2024 as successor to Erik ten Hag and guided United to the UEFA Europa League Final in Bilbao in May. However, his tenure lasted just 63 matches, with only 24 victories recorded, leaving him with a win ratio of 38 percent.

His departure came less than 24 hours after he questioned the level of support from the board. Following the draw at Elland Road, Amorim told reporters he intended to see out his contract until 2027 before stepping aside. He said: “I came here to be the manager of Manchester United, not to be the head coach. I know my name is not Conte, Tuchel, or Mourinho but I’m the manager of Manchester United. It’s going to be like this for 18 months or until the board decide to change. I’m not going to quit. I’ll do my job until another guy is coming here to replace me.”

Amorim added: “I just want to say that I’m going to be the manager of this team, not just the coach. I was really clear on that and that is going to finish in 18 months and then everyone is going to move on. That was the deal. That is my job. Not to be a coach. If people cannot handle the Gary Nevilles and the criticisms of everything, we need to change the club. In every department – the scouting department, the sporting director – they need to do their job, I will do mine for 18 months and then we move on.”

United insist there were no power struggles or ultimatums, with Amorim receiving backing from Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the leadership team. The club believes its young squad remains well positioned to achieve objectives this season, with Fletcher tasked to guide them starting against Burnley.

