Pep Guardiola sarcastically questioned delays in Manchester City’s 115 Premier League charges verdict, reaffirming his commitment to stay.

Pep Guardiola has delivered a sarcastic response when asked about the pending verdict in Manchester City’s 115 Premier League charges. Speaking ahead of City’s clash with Sunderland, the manager admitted he is weary of repeated questions on the subject, noting that he has been asked the same thing for three years without clarity.

Guardiola told reporters that those responsible for the ruling “must be so busy,” adding that he himself has no information. “It’s the same question I ask you, so I don’t know. Maybe you have better info than me. You don’t have? I would love to have it, but I don’t know. The same answer to your question is the same you answered me one, two, three years ago. So they must be so busy,” he said, via M.E.N.

The Spaniard has consistently stated that his commitment to Manchester City will not change regardless of the outcome. In 2024, he insisted he would remain even if the club were relegated. “I said six months ago, one year ago when all the clubs accused us of having done something – what happened if you got relegated? I will be here. I don’t know the position of the conference they’re going to bring us, we’re going to come back to the Premier League. I knew it then, I feel it now,” Guardiola said, via Sky Sports.

Manchester City were charged in February 2023, with the final hearing taking place in September 2025. The investigation, launched in 2019, focused on alleged failures to accurately report financial information relating to revenue, operating costs, sponsorships, and related parties dating back to the 2009/10 season.

Despite speculation about his future, Guardiola has reiterated his desire to continue at the club. Earlier this season, amid reports that Enzo Maresca had been lined up as his successor, Guardiola dismissed talk of an imminent exit. “I’m happy here, I want to stay here. What can I say? Always results decide. When it is the end of the chapter the club will choose the best one to continue this incredible period in Man City. There have been rumours in the last years many, many times but I want to stay here. At the end of the season, we’ll see,” he told BBC.

Manchester City endured a disappointing 2024/25 campaign, failing to win any domestic silverware for the first time since Guardiola’s debut season. The uncertainty surrounding the charges continues to overshadow the club, but Guardiola’s stance remains firm.