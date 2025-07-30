- Home
5 Booking Mistakes That Could Completely Ruin WWE SummerSlam 2025's Big Matches And Moments
WWE has huge matches set for SummerSlam 2025. But one wrong call could spoil everything.
Naomi Losing Women’s Title Too Early
Naomi just won the Women’s World Championship, and fans are finally rallying behind her. If WWE takes the title off her in the triple threat match against Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY, it could kill her momentum. Naomi deserves a longer run. A loss now would push her back into irrelevance.
World Title Match Not Main-Eventing Night One
CM Punk vs. Gunther is for RAW’s top prize. But if WWE doesn’t let it close Night One, it’ll feel like a midcard match. That’s a slap to everyone who’s built the World Heavyweight Championship into something credible over the past year.
Booking A Controversial End For Cena's Farewell
This is John Cena’s final SummerSlam. Fans want a clean, emotional match and not a botched or rushed finish. If WWE books controversy or doesn’t give it the time it deserves, Cena’s last memory at the event could turn into a stain on his legendary career.
Missing A Perfect Double Turn Opportunity
Cody Rhodes is acting aggressively. Cena is back to being the hero. WWE can flip the script here and turn Cody heel and Cena face. It would shake things up. But if they skip it, they waste a golden chance that won’t come again.
Giving Gunther A Second Big Loss
Gunther just beat Goldberg. He’s the World Heavyweight Champion. Losing to CM Punk at SummerSlam would break that momentum. He’s already taken one hit at WrestleMania. Another loss on a major stage could destroy his dominant image for good.