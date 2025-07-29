Image Credit : Getty

Long before part-timers were the norm, Mr. T helped make WrestleMania feel like a global event. Teaming with Hulk Hogan in the main event of the very first WrestleMania, the A-Team star brought a surge of pop culture into the ring. His mainstream fame boosted WWE's image among non-wrestling fans, building the bridge between sports entertainment and Hollywood.

At WrestleMania 2, he squared off with Roddy Piper in a boxing match, another unforgettable moment. Without Mr. T, that "Rock ‘n’ Wrestling" boom may never have exploded the way it did.