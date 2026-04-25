Punjab Kings' Xavier Bartlett registered the worst bowling figures for a PBKS bowler in IPL history (1/69). He overtook Mujeeb Ur Rahman (0/66) as Delhi Capitals, powered by KL Rahul's 152*, posted a massive 264/2.

Bartlett's Unwanted Record

Xavier Bartlett of Punjab Kings registered an unwanted record during the IPL 2026 match against Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. The seamer conceded 69 runs in his quota of four overs, while taking a crucial wicket of Nitish Rana. He leaked runs at an economy rate of 17.20 and was the biggest reason why DC crossed the 260-run mark for the first time in IPL.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Bartlett's 1/69 is the worst bowling figure by a PBKS bowler in IPL. He overtook Mujeeb Ur Rahman's figure of 0/66, which he registered against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2019 edition. Arshdeep Singh is the third on the list with the bowling figure of 1/66, which he registered against the Mumbai Indians at Mohali in the 2023 season.

DC's Batting Carnage

Coming to the match, Delhi Capitals, led by an unbeaten 152 from KL Rahul and a 91 from Nitish Rana, dismantled the Punjab bowling attack to post 264/2 after opting to bat first.

The innings began steadily for Delhi Capitals. While PBKS got rid of Pathum Nissanka early, a dropped catch of Rahul by Shashank Singh proved costly as the batter went on to annihilate the Punjab bowlers. Rahul reached his century, the batter's sixth in IPL history, in 47 balls, while Rana provided explosive support with his 91-run knock, including a 28-run over against Xavier Bartlett. The duo maintained relentless scoring through the middle overs, taking DC past 200 in just 16 overs despite efforts from PBKS bowlers Arshdeep Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC finished strongly despite Rana's late dismissal, adding nine runs in the final over to set a massive target. Punjab Kings' bowlers struggled throughout, with only Arshdeep and Bartlett taking wickets in an otherwise one-sided batting display. (ANI)