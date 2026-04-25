KL Rahul smashed a record-breaking 152* for Delhi Capitals, becoming the third batter with a 150+ score in IPL history. Former cricketers Mohammed Kaif and Irfan Pathan praised his selflessness, consistency, and brutal batting display.

Former Indian cricketers Mohammed Kaif and Irfan Pathan lauded KL Rahul for his consistency and "selflessness" following a record-breaking 152* for Delhi Capitals (DC) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

KL Rahul, unleashing one of his most brutal hundreds and batting displays of all time, became only the third batter after Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum to score 150 runs in an innings during an IPL match and registered the highest score by an Indian men's batter in T20s. He made 152* in 67 balls, with 16 fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of over 226.

'Selfless and Consistent': Kaif, Pathan Laud KL Rahul

Taking to X, Kaif pointed out how KL dons different hats for his teams, be it for India across all the format and for his IPL teams and is a "selfless cricketer".

"KL Rahul, zero complaints, Opening in Test, slip catcher, stand-in skipper, wicket-keeper, finisher in ODIs. And now scores 152 of just 67 balls. becomes the third highest run scorer after Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum in IPL history. What a selfless cricketer," he posted.

KL Rahul, zero complains, Opening in Test, slip catcher, stand-in skipper, wicket-keeper, finisher in ODIs. And now scores 152 of just 67 balls. becomes the third highest run scorer after Chris Gayle and Brendon McCullum in ipl history. What a selfless cricketer. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 25, 2026

Irfan also hailed KL's consistency in IPL over the years, as he continues his run-feast this season, at a strike rate of almost 187, his highest-ever in an IPL season so far.

"Every year same story for Kl Rahul. Super hit story," posted Pathan.

Every year same story for Kl Rahul. Super hit story 👏 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 25, 2026

A Flurry of Records for KL Rahul

After Chris Gayle (175 against Pune Warriors India in 2013) and Brendon McCullum (158* against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2008), KL is the third batsman to score 150 runs in a single IPL inning, also outdoing Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star Abhishek Sharma's 141* against Punjab Kings (PBKS) last year to get the highest score by an Indian batter in the IPL.

KL brought up his century in just 47 balls, bringing up DC's fastest-ever century in IPL, outdoing Virender Sehwag and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball centuries in 2011 and 2016, respectively. This was also the fastest of KL's six IPL hundreds, with the previous fastest being a 56-ball ton against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2022.

Rahul now also holds the highest score for DC in IPL history, outdoing Rishabh Pant's 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) made back in 2018.

The Karnataka-born batter now has the joint-most hundreds by a DC batter (2) alongside Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner. He has also levelled with West Indies legend Chris Gayle for the joint-third-highest IPL tons, with Englishman Jos Buttler (7) and Virat Kohli (8) at the top.

The DC opener is the first player in IPL history to score multiple tons for three different teams, as per a stat from CricViz, with two centuries each for DC, PBKS and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

He has also overtaken Tilak Varma's 151 against Meghalaya last season to get the highest individual score by an Indian in men's T20Is.

KL holds the Orange Cap now, with 357 runs in seven innings at an average of 59.50 and a strike rate of over 187, with a century and two fifties. He has also overtaken CSK legend MS Dhoni (5,528 runs) to become the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5,579 runs in 152 matches and 143 innings at an average of 46.88 and a strike rate of 138.37, including six centuries and 42 fifties.

Match Summary

Coming to the match, DC won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Pathum Nissanka (11) early, a record-breaking 220-run stand between KL and Nitish Rana (91* in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four fifties) helped DC to 264/2 in 20 overs. Xavier Bartlett (1/69) and Arshdeep Singh (1/48) were among the wickets, but torn apart by DC's batting, with Vijaykumar Vyshak leaking 48 runs in three overs. (ANI)