Dale Steyn lauded Devdutt Padikkal's vast improvement against pace bowling, noting the 'fear has gone' from his game. The pacer recalled trying to intimidate Padikkal in RCB nets but now sees a transformed, confident batter.

Former South African pacer Dale Steyn highlighted Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Devdutt Padikkal's improvement against pace bowling, recalling his net sessions with the left-hander during his debut season and noting that now "fear has gone out of the window".

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Padikkal's fine season with RCB continued as he hit a free-flowing half-century, taking on bowlers right from ball one during a chase of 208 runs. This was his third half-century this season, and he stitched another quality partnership with legendary Virat Kohli (81). During the match, the left-hander sent a Kagiso Rabada scorcher flying into the stands for a six on the first ball he faced, and later on scored two sixes and a four against Prasidh Krishna in the ninth over. His knock ended at 27-ball 55, with two fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 203.

Steyn's 'Pace Test' in the Nets

Steyn recalled bowling to Padikkal in nets during his debut season, which also happened to be the pace legend's final IPL season. Steyn said that he was trying to hurt Padikkal by showing some real pace in order to earn a spot in the team. That season, Steyn played just three matches and took just one wicket.

"When I played for RCB, in my last season, I was trying to get into the team. I felt that the only way I was going to get into the team was by showing real pace in the nets. Poor Dev was taking it for me. I was bouncing him. I was almost trying to hurt him to show [Mike] Hesson (former Director of Cricket) that I can get into that team," he said in a video on ESPNCricinfo.

Steyn said that he perceived Padikkal as a skilful player, but would struggle with short balls. "Now, I look at him and go, 'now he has got it'. He has figured it out. Fear has gone out of the window," Steyn added.

Padikkal by the Numbers

During his debut season for RCB in 2020, Padikkal was a standout performer, scoring 473 runs in 15 innings at an average of 124.80, with five fifties.

This season so far, Padikkal has scored 208 runs in six innings at an average of 34.66, with a strike rate of 184.07, with three fifties.

Padikkal has been sensational since his return to RCB colours last year. In 17 matches and 16 innings, he has made 455 runs at an average of 30.33, with a strike rate of over 164, including five fifties.

This season, Padikkal has been striking at over 197 against pace, as compared to over 124 from 2020-24. (ANI)