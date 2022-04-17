FA Cup 2021-22: Klopp hails Man City semis ouster as Liverpool's greatest performance

Liverpool edges past Manchester City 3-2 in the 2021-22 FA Cup semis on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp hailed it as Liverpool's most excellent ever performance.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool continued its great season as it ousted rival Manchester City in the semis of the FA Cup 2021-22. Played at the Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, The Reds edged past 3-2. In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp hailed his side and termed it its most extraordinary performance.

Image Credit: Getty Images

It all started after Ibrahima Konaté put Liverpool ahead in the ninth, followed by the second from Sadio Mané in the 17th and 45th, as it led 3-0 at half-time. Jack Grealish pulled one back for City in the 47th, followed by Bernardo Silva in the added time. However, The Reds managed to hold firm to their lead with their solid defence, knocking out the Cityzens. ALSO READ: FA CUP 2021-22 - PEP GUARDIOLA DEFENDS MAN CITY TEAM SELECTION DESPITE SEMIS OUSTER TO LIVERPOOL

Image Credit: Getty Images

After sealing Liverpool's spot in the final, Klopp reckoned, "I think it was [one of our best outings]. That was the feeling I had when I saw the first half because of the quality of the opponent. We did all the right stuff. We scored in the right moments; I have to say we played an incredible game in the first half. I loved each second of it."

Image Credit: Getty Images

"No footballer is safe against City with a 3-1 lead. It is always clear what they can do. We needed Alisson. What a game he had, but we also had our moments and could have decided the game earlier. We didn't do it, but that made the game even more special. 3-2 was a fair result, and it was good enough to bring us to the final." ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Ralf Rangnick yet to decide on Ronaldo's future following Norwich City hat-trick

Image Credit: Getty Images

Liverpool already has won the EFL Cup this season and looks on course for the FA Cup success, as it will take on the winner of the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace clash, which takes place at Wembley on Sunday. The Reds are also racing to win the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). However, Klopp is not thinking far ahead about his side scripting the quadruple this term.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"You can mention it how many times you want. It doesn't make it more likely. A game like today shows even more how unlikely it is. To go through against City is incredibly difficult and intense, and in three days, we play again against Manchester United. They will be on their toes, and it is historically not a friendly game," Klopp wondered. ALSO READ: Crazy Man United fans urge Elon Musk to purchase the club instead of owning Twitter

Image Credit: Getty Images