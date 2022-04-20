EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick calls for 10 Man United signings after Liverpool humiliation

On Tuesday, Manchester United suffered a 0-4 loss to Liverpool in EPL 2021-22. Ralf Rangnick feels the club might need ten signings to get things back on track.

It was another humiliating outing for record 20-time former champion Manchester United against Liverpool in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). Played at Anfield in Liverpool on Tuesday, United suffered a 0-4 loss to deepen further its crisis of making it to the top four. Meanwhile, interim club manager Ralf Rangnick feels that the Red Devils might need ten new signings next season.

As for the match, Luis Diaz put Liverpool ahead in the fifth, followed by Mohamed Salah doubling it in the 22nd, as it led 2-0 at half-time. In the second half, Sadio Mané tripled the lead in the 68th, while Salah scored his brace and the fourth goal for The Reds in the 85th to seal it. While Liverpool has risen to the top, United lurks in the sixth spot. ALSO READ: 'MAN UNITED MAKE OUR LIFE EASIER' - LIVERPOOL'S SALAH ADDS INSULT TO INJURY AFTER 4-0 WIN

Speaking to BBC following the defeat, Rangnick reckoned, "It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating. We have to accept they are six years ahead of us now. When Jurgen Klopp came, they changed the club and lifted not just the team but the club and city to a new level. That is what needs to happen with us in the next transfer windows."

"If you analyse the situation, it is not difficult. It is clear there will be six, seven, eight, maybe ten new players. And, before you sign those players, you need to be aware of how you want to play," added Rangnick. While Rangnick prepares to enter the club consultancy role next season, United awaits Erik ten Hag's arrival as the new head coach. ALSO READ: Liverpool fans troll Man United after 'humiliating' 9-0 aggregate loss this Premier League season

While United began with three defenders, Liverpool's fierce attack made its defence look meagre. Although Rangnick added Jadon Sancho into the attack after the interval, it slightly differed. He admitted that any formation would have hardly mattered, given Liverpool's class. He felt that The Reds' counterattack in the fifth minute changed everything.

