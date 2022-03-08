EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 review: Man Utd thumped by City, Tottenham routs Everton

The EPL 2021-22 saw its Gameweek 28 commitments ending on Monday night. We review the top matches involving the top sides.

It was an entertaining Gameweek 28 in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL), which ended on Monday night. While most of the results were favourable, one of the top matches produced a shocking development, impacting the race for top-four. In the same light, we review the matchday results involving the top sides.

Leicester City edges past Leeds United

12th-placed Leicester had to toil but eventually managed to pip relegation-threatened Leeds at home on Saturday. Harvey Barnes' sole goal in the 67th minute got the job done, as the Foxes' faint hopes of a European spot stays alive. ALSO READ: KANE BETTERS HENRY'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS TALLY; WILL HE BREAK SHEARER'S RECORD?

Chelsea makes a mockery of Burnley

Third-placed Chelsea showed exactly why Burnley is battling relegation, as the former hammered the latter 4-0 away from home on Saturday. Reece James (47), Kai Havertz (52 & 55) and Christian Pulisic (69) got the job done, keeping The Blues marginally in the hunt for the title.

Liverpool battles past West Ham United

Second-placed Liverpool continued to well stay in the title hunt, as it fought hard to edge past sixth-placed West Ham at Anfield on Saturday. The lone Sadio Mané goal in the 27th was enough to get the job done. Can The Reds go all the way? ALSO READ: Why didn't Ronaldo feature for Man United in the derby? Rangnick clarifies

Arsenal does not have it easy against Watford

As fourth-placed Arsenal travelled to take on a relegation-threatened Watford, it did not turn out to be an easy task on Sunday. However, the visitors managed to run away with the three points, thanks to a 3-2 win, with Martin Ødegaard (5), Bukayo Saka (30) and Gabriel Martinelli (52) scoring. It has its top-four hopes well alive.

Manchester City annihilates Manchester United on derby day

On Sunday, the defending champion and table-topper City humbled city rival United 4-1 at home. Kevin De Bruyne (5 & 28) and Riyad Mahrez (68 & 90+1) were the ones to push the visitors onto the back foot, as the Red Devils' chances of finishing in the top-four look diminished now. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - RANGNICK DEFENDS MAN UNITED'S EFFORTS DESPITE HEAVY DERBY LOSS