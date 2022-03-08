Kane betters Henry's Premier League goals tally; will he break Shearer's record?

Tottenham striker Harry Kane netted in either half during his side's 5-0 thrashing of Everton on Monday night to take his overall tally to 176 top-flight goals, surpassing Arsenal legend Thierry Henry.

Harry Kane surpassed Thierry Henry on the Premier League all-time goalscoring charts after netting his 176th goal in Tottenham's 5-0 victory over Everton on Monday night. Following this feat, the England international skipper, who climbed to sixth in the Premier League scoring chart led by the legendary Alan Shearer, expressed delight in overtaking the former Arsenal frontman.

"Thierry was one of the greatest Premier League strikers we've seen, so to go above him now is a nice little milestone," Kane, who is now one goal behind Chelsea great Frank Lampard, told Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old forward is still 84 goals adrift of Alan Shearer's record of 260 goals, but the England captain has warned that he believes he has time on his side to surpass the ex-Newcastle forward.

"I feel like I've got plenty more years in me, so hopefully, I'll keep ticking off those names, keep helping the team with my goals. Then we'll see where we end up," Kane said.

Former Tottenham striker Teddy Sheringham has hailed Harry Kane on Monday Night Football as the best striker in the world. "He's the best No 9 in the world for me. He's been the best for the last four or five years. Keeps proving it year in and year out."

Sheringham believes Kane can catch his former England strike partner Alan Shearer. "Without a doubt (he's going to catch Shearer's record), I mean he's probably got five years left at the top. The way he scores goals every year - without a doubt," he added.

Despite his praise for Kane, Sheringham said that Kane 'needs to leave' the club to win the game's biggest trophies. "He's got to eye up the situation - the same as what I did really (when Sheringham left Tottenham for Manchester United)."

"Short career, you get probably 12-14 years if you're lucky. He's coming into a crossroads in his career of "what do I do, do I stay at a club which might challenge or do I go somewhere I know they're going to challenge. If I was advising him, you want to play at the top level, you want to play in Champions League finals, you want to be playing for the league title. If you want to do that, I think he needs to leave," the former Tottenham striker added.

Kane attempted to leave Tottenham last summer and join Manchester City to pursue trophies. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy though, refused to let Kane leave the club. It took Kane some time to get going this season, but he has now scored 10 Premier League goals this season.

On Monday, the striker's goals helped Tottenham move level on points with West Ham while also boosting the team's goal difference in the Premier League. Tottenham is now just three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, albeit having played a game more. Kane has also insisted that his teammates must embrace the pressure of being in the race for the final Champions League spot.

"The top four has to be our ambition. We are not the finished article yet, but the manager has had time to settle in and physically, I think we are in a really good position. We are in there and in the mix, and we have to feel that pressure if we want to be a top team. We can't hide from that,' Kane told Sky Sports.

