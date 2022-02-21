  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 26 review: Tottenham upsets City, Leicester stunned by Wolves

    First Published Feb 21, 2022, 11:16 AM IST
    Gameweek 26 of the EPL 2021-22 ended on Sunday. All the top clubs were involved in the action. However, there were a couple of upsets as well, as we review the matchday.

    The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) saw its Gameweek 26 commitments ending on Sunday. All the top clubs were in action, while a couple suffered upsets and shocking defeats. On the same note, we review the matchday and the performance of the top sides.

    West Ham United held by Newcastle United
    Fifth-placed West Ham was held 1-1 by a relegation-threatened 17th-placed Newcastle at home on Saturday. The Hammers lead via Craig Dawson (32) was cancelled out by Joseph Willock (45+1). The hosts' chances of a top-four finish have taken a hit.

    Arsenal edges past Brentford
    Sixth-placed Arsenal was in for an easy win against 14th-placed Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday. However, it turned out to be a competitive one, as the former won 2-1, with Emile Smith Rowe (48) and Bukayo Saka (79) being the goal-scorers. The European hopes are well alive for the Gunners.

    Chelsea toils past Crystal Palace
    Third-placed Chelsea continued to faintly remain in the title hunt as it travelled to take on 13th-placed Palace on Saturday. It turned out to be a competitive encounter, with Hakim Ziyech's (89) lone goal getting the job done. However, The Blues seem far off their best at the moment.

    Liverpool breezes past Norwich City
    On Saturday, second-placed Liverpool secured a comfortable 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Norwich City at Anfield. The win keeps The Reds six points behind leader Manchester City, having played a game less, while it is truly in the title race contention. Sadio Mané (64), Mohamed Salah (67) and Luis Diaz (81) scored to get the job done for the hosts.

    Tottenham Hotspur upsets Manchester City
    Defending champion City hosted eighth-placed Tottenham on Saturday. Having the home advantage, the Cityzens were the favourites to see this through. However, the Spurs had other plans and came up with an intense competition to outsmart the hosts 3-2. It was Ilkay Gündogan (33) and Riyad Mahrez (90 +2) for City, while the visitors saw Dejan Kulusevski (4) and Harry Kane (59 & 90+5) getting the job done.

    Manchester United survives Leeds United scare
    Fourth-placed United travelled to take on 15th-placed Leeds on Sunday. It was highly competitive as the hosts made a brief comeback after the visitors gave a strong start. However, it was the Red Devils that had the last laugh, winning 4-2, with Harry Maguire (34), Bruno Fernandes (45+5), Fred (70) and Anthony Elanga (88) scoring for them.

    Wolverhampton Wanderers stuns Leicester City
    11th-placed Leicester is not having the best season, while it travelled to take on seventh-placed Wolverhampton on Sunday. With the momentum favouring the hosts, it rode to a 2-1 win, thanks to Ruben Neves (9) and Daniel Podence (66). The Foxes' chances of a European spot have severely been dented now.

