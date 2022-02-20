  • Facebook
    Salah becomes 10th Liverpool player to score 150 club goals; check out the 9 others

    First Published Feb 20, 2022, 12:18 PM IST
    Liverpool edged past Norwich City 3-1 in EPL 2021-22. Mohamed Salah scored his 150th club goal. Check out the nine other players to have done so for The Reds.

    On Saturday, the second-placed Liverpool came up with a spirited performance to edge past 18th-placed Norwich City 3-1 in the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL). It was goals from Sadio Mane (64), Mohamed Salah (67) and Luis Diaz (81) that got the job done for The Reds. As a result, it is just six points behind table-topper and defending champion Manchester City, having played a game less.

    Salah was the headliner with the goal, as he scored his 150th goal for the club. He became the tenth Liverpool player to have done so in just 233 matches. Check out the nine others below.

    Harry Chambers
    He played for the side between 1915-28 and scored 151 goals in 339 matches.

    Michael Owen
    He played for the club between 1996-2004, and during this, he netted 158 goals from 397 games.

    Kenny Dalglish
    He played between 1977-90, and during this period, he managed to net 172 goals in 515 matches.

    Robbie Fowler
    He had a couple of spells for the club (1993-2001 and 2006-07), while he managed to score 183 in 369.

    Steven Gerrard
    The club legend played between 1998-2015, and during this time, he managed to score 186 in 710.

    Billy Liddell
    Another club legend who played between 1938-61, and during this time, he managed to net 228 in 534.

    Gordon Hodgson
    He had his Liverpool career between 1925-36, while he scored 241 in 277 matches during this time.

    Roger Hunt
    Between 1958-59, he ruled Liverpool and scored 285 in 492 games during this time, etching his name in the Liverpool legends book.

    Ian Rush
    He also had a couple of spells at Anfield (1980-87 and 1988-96) and netted 346 in 660, while he happens to be the highest goal-scorer for the club.

