Kane's double stuns Premier League leaders Manchester City as Tottenham clinch 3-2 thriller

Premier League leaders Manchester City were denied another win by Tottenham Hotspur as striker Harry Kane's masterclass stole the show at the Etihad on Saturday night.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After 112 days, Premier League leaders Manchester City were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur as striker Harry Kane's masterclass stole the show at the Etihad on Saturday night. Pep Guardiola's side was stunned by the England international, as the former City transfer scored twice, including a 95th-minute goal to win 3-2.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Dejan Kulusevski opened the scoreline for Tottenham inside five minutes with his first goal for the north London club, but City's Ilkay Gundogan equalised on 33 minutes to level the scores.

Image Credit: Getty Images

But it was the duo of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane helped the Lilywhites take the lead in the 59th minute of the game when the Englishman guided a whipped cross from the Korean into the far top corner. Kane looked to have added another goal to his name minutes later, but the brilliant attempt was ruled out for offside.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Premier League leaders, desperate to equalise, pressed to find the net when Cristian Romero was held for a handball in the box through a VAR check, granting the home side a stoppage-time penalty.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez stepped up and converted from the spot, leaving Tottenham fans disheartened. However, Antonio Conte's side stunned a late surprise with Kane scoring yet another sensational goal helping Tottenham secure all three points.

Image Credit: Getty Images