EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 15 preview: No big matches as top sides expect win in low-key clashes

The 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) will hold its Gameweek 15 commitments over the weekend, starting Saturday. While it would be a stale week, with hardly any top matches, the top sides will play low-key games and hope to win to strengthen their spot in the points table. Here, we present the preview of the top sides.

Chelsea looks to edge past West Ham United

Table topper Chelsea has been on a winning streak. On the same note, it will look to continue the same when it takes on fourth-placed West Ham away from home in a mini London derby on Saturday. While The Blues would be the favourites here, The Hammers are unpredictable of late and can cause an upset. A loss can drop Thomas Tuchel and his boys to third. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 14 review - Cristiano Ronaldo's 800th goal helps Manchester United edge past Arsenal

Liverpool should have it east against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Third-placed Liverpool is enjoying a similar form like Chelsea while travelling to take on eighth-placed Wolves on Saturday. Although The Reds should sneak with a win here, the Wolves' home advantage might prove to be enough to pull off a draw or a miraculous victory. Nonetheless, a win for Jurgen Klopp and his men could take it to the top, while a loss would help it stay third.

Manchester City looks to exterminate Watford

Second-placed City is on the same lines as Chelsea and Liverpool, while its demolition mindset could prove to be bad news for 17th-placed Watford on Saturday. The Cityzens would be looking to obliterate the Hornets, as a win would allow the former a chance to rise to the top, while a loss might push it down to third. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 12 review - Chelsea-Manchester United draw 1-1; Arsenal, Liverpool among winners

Manchester United begins Ralf Ragnick era against Crystal Palace

Seventh-placed United is coming off a 3-2 win against Arsenal, caretaker manager Michael Carrick's final game in charge. As Ralf Ragnick takes control for the season remaining, the Red Devils should have it reasonably easy against 11th-placed Crystal Palace on Sunday. A win for United could help it rise to the fifth spot, while a loss might drop it down to tenth.

Tottenham Hotspur expects to continue its rise against Norwich City

Sixth-placed Tottenham might be starting to get comfortable under Antonio Conte as it hosts 19th-placed Norwich on Sunday. It should be an easy rout to inflict for Spurs at home against the Canaries, as a win might take Conte and his men to the fourth spot, while a loss could see it dropping to tenth. ALSO READ: Manchester United ropes in Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until season-end

Can Leicester City give a tough time to Aston Villa?

In one of the most exciting encounters of the gameweek, tenth-placed Leicester travels to face off against 13th-placed Villa on Sunday. At the same time, the clash would be famous for two former Liverpool associates who are now the managers of both sides. Nevertheless, the Foxes would be the favourite here, as a win will be essential for it to climb to sixth, while a loss might drop it to 13th.