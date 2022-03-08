Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

Manchester United continues to endure a tough time in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season. As it struggles for a top-four finish, club striker Marcus Rashford reportedly considers his future at Old Trafford. As a result, former club legend Rio Ferdinand has been stunned to hear such stories.

As per multiple reports, Rashford has become disillusioned at United, while his playing opportunities have become limited under the club’s current interim head coach Ralf Rangnick. In the meantime, Ferdinand claims that the English international is striking the iron while it’s frozen. Speaking on his YouTube show, Ferdinand feels that he has no right to talk like that as his performance has diminished late.

“He hasn’t played well for a while now. He doesn’t look happy at United, I’ve got to be honest. I watch Marcus, and I feel like he has got the weight of the world on his shoulders. He doesn’t look happy, and I don’t know what it is. The Marcus Rashford that came in; that is Man United. When he blazed through, he came in, and you thought, ‘oh my God, this is another product of that youth team conveyor belt coming through with energy, with spark, with quality, with class, aggression and a work ethic’,” Ferdinand said on his show.

“Those things I have mentioned there are not what I am seeing with Marcus right now, and I think if he was brutally honest with himself, I think he would admit that he hasn’t been on it. I don’t know where that information has come from, but I hope it hasn’t come from Marcus’ camp because I would be embarrassed if that was my camp if I was a player and wasn’t scoring, which is my job,” he added.

He asserted again that considering the position where United is right now and analysing Rashford’s performance, he has to think twice before talking about anything such as that. United is currently placed fifth in the table and risks losing out on a top-four and even top-seven finish, the last place for an assured European berth. It lost to city rival Manchester City 1-4 on Sunday, while it takes on seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur next on Saturday, besides having top sides lined up in the coming days.