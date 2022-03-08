Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Rashford considering Man United future

    Marcus Rashford is reportedly considering leaving Manchester United. Consequently, Rio Ferdinand has been left stunned by it.

    English Premier League, EPL Rio Ferdinand stunned by reports of Marcus Rashford considering Manchester United future-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 8, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

    Manchester United continues to endure a tough time in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season. As it struggles for a top-four finish, club striker Marcus Rashford reportedly considers his future at Old Trafford. As a result, former club legend Rio Ferdinand has been stunned to hear such stories.

    As per multiple reports, Rashford has become disillusioned at United, while his playing opportunities have become limited under the club’s current interim head coach Ralf Rangnick. In the meantime, Ferdinand claims that the English international is striking the iron while it’s frozen. Speaking on his YouTube show, Ferdinand feels that he has no right to talk like that as his performance has diminished late.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22, Gameweek 28 review - Man Utd thumped by City, Tottenham routs Everton

    “He hasn’t played well for a while now. He doesn’t look happy at United, I’ve got to be honest. I watch Marcus, and I feel like he has got the weight of the world on his shoulders. He doesn’t look happy, and I don’t know what it is. The Marcus Rashford that came in; that is Man United. When he blazed through, he came in, and you thought, ‘oh my God, this is another product of that youth team conveyor belt coming through with energy, with spark, with quality, with class, aggression and a work ethic’,” Ferdinand said on his show.

    “Those things I have mentioned there are not what I am seeing with Marcus right now, and I think if he was brutally honest with himself, I think he would admit that he hasn’t been on it. I don’t know where that information has come from, but I hope it hasn’t come from Marcus’ camp because I would be embarrassed if that was my camp if I was a player and wasn’t scoring, which is my job,” he added.

    ALSO READ: KANE BETTERS HENRY'S PREMIER LEAGUE GOALS TALLY; WILL HE BREAK SHEARER'S RECORD?

    He asserted again that considering the position where United is right now and analysing Rashford’s performance, he has to think twice before talking about anything such as that. United is currently placed fifth in the table and risks losing out on a top-four and even top-seven finish, the last place for an assured European berth. It lost to city rival Manchester City 1-4 on Sunday, while it takes on seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur next on Saturday, besides having top sides lined up in the coming days.

    Last Updated Mar 8, 2022, 7:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur turns 33: Wishes pour in from Indian cricket fraternity

    FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams-ayh

    FIFA suspends Russia-Ukraine club contracts; overseas players free to choose new teams

    Indian Super League, ISL metaverse gets more extensive with Moments collection-ayh

    ISL metaverse gets more extensive with 'Moments' collection

    Sunil Gavaskar fails to recognise Shane Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media-ayh

    Gavaskar fails to recognise Warne as greatest spinner; trolled on social media

    Recent Stories

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white Gangubai palette drb

    Alia Bhatt adds yet another elegant outfit to her all-white 'Gangubai' palette

    Russia Ukraine war: Situation uncertain, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately-dnm

    ‘Situation uncertain’, Indian embassy urges nationals to leave immediately

    Women Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey RCB

    Women's Day 2022: 5 successful women entrepreneurs talk about their journey

    Football No one is above Barcelona: Joan Laporta has no regrets over Lionel Messi departure to PSG

    'No one is above Barcelona': Laporta has no regrets over Messi's departure

    International flights to resume March 27

    International flights to India to resume from March 27

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs JFC: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur FC Ritwik Das on ATK Mohun Bagan victory-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Great feeling to win the League Shield - Jamshedpur's Ritwik Das

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mohun bagan vs jamshedpur fc: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Owen Coyle on ATKMB success-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: All credit to JFC players; they worked their socks off - Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary for ATKMB to think about the semi-final game now - Juan Ferrando on JFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Think it's necessary to think about the semi-final game now - Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 110): JFC clinches Shield against ATKMB

    Video Icon
    International Womens Day 2022 Captain Preeti Choudhary on why girls should join army

    Women's Day 2022 advice: 'Make up your mind and go for it'

    Video Icon