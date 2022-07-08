Did you know: Former national coach Sam Allardyce was once rejected as England's Prime Minister in petition

England is in political turmoil after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign. But, do you remember that a petition to make Sam Allardyce the PM was once rejected?

England is currently in political uncertainty after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign on Thursday afternoon. Following his announcement, rumours are adrift about who could be the next possible candidate for the role. While multiple names are doing rounds for the same, what we are about to present to you might come as a shock. However, it does not involve the current situation but from the past. It involves former England head coach Sam Allardyce, who was once petitioned to be the next England PM, only for the petition to be turned down, while it all happened back in 2016.

In 2016, England was in the headlines after voting for its infamous Brexit referendum, as David Cameron subsequently resigned from his position as PM. During the same time, England was humiliated. Its national football team was ousted in the pre-quarters of the UEFA Euro by Iceland 2-1 under Roy Hodgson's reign as the manager. ALSO READ: Boris Johnson resigns: The Conservative PM who turned from Brexit messiah to pariah

With England hunting for a new head coach, a petition was signed to make Allardyce the new national manager and make him the new English PM. "The United Kingdom is in dire straits. No one can seem to put a cross in the right box or in the box at all. We need a leader to bring us forth from the bottom on the totem and keep us floating. Big Sam is our only hope to steer us to safety," read the petition, as reported by The Daily Star.

