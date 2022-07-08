Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know: Former national coach Sam Allardyce was once rejected as England's Prime Minister in petition

    First Published Jul 8, 2022, 11:46 AM IST

    England is in political turmoil after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign. But, do you remember that a petition to make Sam Allardyce the PM was once rejected?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    England is currently in political uncertainty after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign on Thursday afternoon. Following his announcement, rumours are adrift about who could be the next possible candidate for the role. While multiple names are doing rounds for the same, what we are about to present to you might come as a shock. However, it does not involve the current situation but from the past. It involves former England head coach Sam Allardyce, who was once petitioned to be the next England PM, only for the petition to be turned down, while it all happened back in 2016.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    In 2016, England was in the headlines after voting for its infamous Brexit referendum, as David Cameron subsequently resigned from his position as PM. During the same time, England was humiliated. Its national football team was ousted in the pre-quarters of the UEFA Euro by Iceland 2-1 under Roy Hodgson's reign as the manager.

    ALSO READ: Boris Johnson resigns: The Conservative PM who turned from Brexit messiah to pariah

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    With England hunting for a new head coach, a petition was signed to make Allardyce the new national manager and make him the new English PM. "The United Kingdom is in dire straits. No one can seem to put a cross in the right box or in the box at all. We need a leader to bring us forth from the bottom on the totem and keep us floating. Big Sam is our only hope to steer us to safety," read the petition, as reported by The Daily Star.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Unfortunately, the petition was rejected for not matching its standards. But, one of the proposals in the petition came true, as Allardyce was green-lit to become the new England manager. However, even that resulted in heartbreak after he left the role within 67 days following allegations of malpractice. In contrast, Theresa May eclipsed Allardyce to become the new England PM and lasted just a little longer than him. Since then, Allardyce managed clubs like Crystal Palace, Everton and West Bromwich Albion, but with no title-winning success.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    India Vs England T20I: 3 takeaways from India's emphatic win at Ageas Bowl

    Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert krn

    Goal is to win a championship with Timberwolves, says Rudy Gobert

    football Chelsea new home kit honours Ted Drake; fans divided over turquoise and white collar krn

    Chelsea's new home kit honours Ted Drake; fans divided over turquoise and white collar

    Virat Kohli batting woes: Sunil Gavaskar explains why icon is struggling to score big snt

    Virat Kohli's batting woes: Sunil Gavaskar explains why icon is struggling to score big

    Recent Stories

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details - adt

    AP LAWCET Hall Tickets 2022 released; know how to download, other details

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Shinzo Abe's shooting jolts Japanese markets; Yen rises

    Nothing Phone 1 Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch on July 12 Flipkart Details here gcw

    Nothing Phone (1): Want to avail instant discount ahead of launch? Details here

    Neetu Kapoor birthday Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom in law drb

    Neetu Kapoor birthday: Alia Bhatt has an adorable wish for mom-in-law

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya all-round effort-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022, Southampton T20I: Rohit Sharma impressed by Hardik Pandya's all-round effort

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution snt

    India@75: Aruna Asaf Ali, the queen of the August revolution

    Video Icon
    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Farooq Abdullah's reaction to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' will shock you

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom snt

    India@75: Shyamji Krishna Varma, the illustrious expatriate who fought for freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British snt

    India@75: Tirot Sing, the tribal chief who fought against the British

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt snt

    India@75: Birsa Munda, the tribal leader behind Munda revolt

    Video Icon