Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo forces Man United's Carrington training ground revamp after complaining to Glazers

    First Published May 30, 2022, 5:57 PM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Manchester United's Carrington training ground facilities. He has complained to the Glazers and has forced a revamp.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Portuguese sensation and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has witnessed an unimpressive and unsuccessful return to his old club. Despite being the club's top scorer of the season, he has failed to win any trophies with the side in the just-concluded season. Meanwhile, he is reportedly unimpressed with the club's training facilities at its Carrington training ground. As a result, he has personally raised a complaint with the club owners, the Glazers, and has asked them to revamp the facilities at the centre, while he feels that some of them are outdated since he left the club back in 2009.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Mirror, Ronaldo is unhappy with the swimming pool at the training centre because of loose, chipped and missing tiles, which could make things threatening. The club officials have taken Ronaldo's complaint seriously, and it will be revamped before the pre-season in mid-July. As of now, he has been training at his swimming pool at his rented home in Cheshire.

    ALSO READ: SADIO MANE PREPARED TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL; BAYERN MUNICH READIES HEALTHY OFFER

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United has also spent around £200,000 for installing a boiler system at Carrington, as intermittent hot and cold water did not allow proper training at the ground last winter. Opened in 2000, Carrington happened to be a state-of-the-art facility but has not undergone any upgrade since then. Currently, the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have better facilities than it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Cristiano is an important voice at the training ground. In the past, players might have said something, but nothing happened. If Cristiano speaks up, people listen, take notice, and things tend to change!" a club official said to the publication. Last year, United sought permission for additional changing rooms, offices, gyms, catering areas at the facility, new LED floodlights, and a stand for about 500 spectators with a wheelchair facility.

    ALSO READ: Too hot to handle! Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of Nations League

     

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United's COO, Collette Roche, further described, "Longer term, we are looking at fuller redevelopment plans for Carrington to ensure it will be a state-of-the-art, fully integrated facility for our men's, women's and academy groups. The significant, game-changing investment will be made into our training facilities to take Carrington to the next level once again."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Jos Buttler dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit WATCH-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's dancing skills with Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma are a total hit (WATCH)

    Heartbreaking Indian sporting fraternity mourns Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala's death snt

    'Heartbreaking': Indian sporting fraternity mourns Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Waala's death

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't good enough-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jimmy Butler says he wasn't "good enough"

    Formula 1 F1 Monaco GP 2022: Brilliant Sergio Perez to effortful Carlos Sainz Jr - Ranking the top racing moments-ayh

    F1 Monaco GP 2022: Brilliant Perez to effortful Sainz - Ranking the top racing moments

    NBA 2022 Playoffs, National Basketball Association: Jayson Tatum wins Larry Bird Award-krn

    NBA 2022 Playoffs: Jayson Tatum wins Larry Bird Award

    Recent Stories

    No Tobacco Day: Know how smoking can impact your sex life RBA

    No Tobacco Day: Know how smoking can impact your sex life

    My Kung Fu Hardik Pandya Natasa Stankovic sends her husband Gujarat Titians captain critics a bold message snt

    'My Kung Fu Pandya': Natasa Stankovic sends her husband's critics a bold message

    Weekend Box Office Report Here is how Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Top Gun Maverick performed drb

    Weekend Box Office Report: Here's how Anek, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, F3, Top Gun 2 performed

    Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer-ayh

    Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown RBA

    Pictures and Video: Nora Fatehi trolled for donning sexy velvet blue bodycon gown

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon