Ronaldo forces Man United's Carrington training ground revamp after complaining to Glazers

Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy with Manchester United's Carrington training ground facilities. He has complained to the Glazers and has forced a revamp.

Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Portuguese sensation and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has witnessed an unimpressive and unsuccessful return to his old club. Despite being the club's top scorer of the season, he has failed to win any trophies with the side in the just-concluded season. Meanwhile, he is reportedly unimpressed with the club's training facilities at its Carrington training ground. As a result, he has personally raised a complaint with the club owners, the Glazers, and has asked them to revamp the facilities at the centre, while he feels that some of them are outdated since he left the club back in 2009.

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to The Mirror, Ronaldo is unhappy with the swimming pool at the training centre because of loose, chipped and missing tiles, which could make things threatening. The club officials have taken Ronaldo's complaint seriously, and it will be revamped before the pre-season in mid-July. As of now, he has been training at his swimming pool at his rented home in Cheshire. ALSO READ: SADIO MANE PREPARED TO LEAVE LIVERPOOL; BAYERN MUNICH READIES HEALTHY OFFER

Image Credit: Getty Images

United has also spent around £200,000 for installing a boiler system at Carrington, as intermittent hot and cold water did not allow proper training at the ground last winter. Opened in 2000, Carrington happened to be a state-of-the-art facility but has not undergone any upgrade since then. Currently, the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have better facilities than it.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"Cristiano is an important voice at the training ground. In the past, players might have said something, but nothing happened. If Cristiano speaks up, people listen, take notice, and things tend to change!" a club official said to the publication. Last year, United sought permission for additional changing rooms, offices, gyms, catering areas at the facility, new LED floodlights, and a stand for about 500 spectators with a wheelchair facility. ALSO READ: Too hot to handle! Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of Nations League

Image Credit: Getty Images