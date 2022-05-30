Sadio Mane prepared to leave Liverpool; Bayern Munich readies healthy offer

Liverpool is getting ready to part ways with Sadio Mané this summer. Meanwhile, Bayern Munich is reportedly preparing a healthy offer for the Senegalese.

English giants Liverpool are seemingly preparing to bid farewell to its top Senegalese striker Sadio Mané. He has reportedly informed the club about his intentions to leave and has apparently decided against signing a new contract, with his current deal expiring next year. As a result, The Reds are likely to sell him this summer itself to generate a healthy fund for his replacement. In the meantime, German champion Bayern Munich is reportedly in the fray. It is considered the frontrunner to sign him, while it is supposedly preparing a healthy offer for him, which has been a demand for Liverpool.

Liverpool has been in the contract renewal situation with Mané and its Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah. Although the latter has declared that he will be staying at Anfield, the former is unwilling to do so. While The Reds are reluctant to sell him, they might be tempted if they receive anything around £30 million, reports The Guardian. ALSO READ: Too hot to handle! Ronaldo shows off six-pack abs in sauna ahead of Nations League

As of now, Bayern is yet to place the offer to Liverpool for Mané officially. However, the market is still open for the Senegalese, and quite a few of the top clubs would be willing to get him on board. Meanwhile, The Reds have a situation with some of its players. Divock Origi will be joining Italian champion AC Milan, while Roberto Firmino has been struggling with his form.

Although Liverpool has been bolstered by the addition of Luis Díaz in its forward line-up, head coach Jürgen Klopp is not keen on losing Mané. While the Senegalese had hinted that he would stay before the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League (UCL) final on Saturday, which The Reds lost to Spanish champion Real Madrid, there seems to have been a change of heart since then. ALSO READ: Ralf Rangnick decides against continuing as Manchester United consultant; here's why

