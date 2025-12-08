Cricket Year Ender 2025: Top 10 Historic Moments That Defined Sport This Year
2025 was extraordinary for cricket, with India winning the Champions Trophy and Women's World Cup, South Africa ending their ICC drought, RCB claiming their first IPL title, and emerging teams like Italy and Tanzania making major strides globally.
Cricket's Top Historic Moments in 2025
The year 2025 has been nothing short of extraordinary for cricket, with historic triumphs and landmark moments that have shaped the sport this year, from India’s Champions Trophy triumph, South Africa’s WTC title, RCB IPL title, to Italy’s T20 World Cup qualification and India Women’s historic World Cup title.
As 2025 is set to conclude in the next few weeks, let’s take a look at historic moments that defined the sport this year.
1. India’s Champions Trophy Triumph
Team India’s unbeaten run at the Champions Trophy 2025 culminated in clinching the coveted title by defeating New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue ended a 12-year drought for Champions Trophy triumph, with the last title win coming in 2013 under the leadership of MS Dhoni. In the final, Team India, led by Rohit Sharma, defeated Mitchell Santner-led New Zealand by four wickets to take home the silverware.
This was India’s second consecutive ICC title win after the T20 World Cup triumph last year, where they defeated South Africa in the final. The Men in Blue’s both ICC titles, the T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy, came under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, cementing his legacy as one of India’s most successful limited-overs captains.
2. South Africa Ends 27-Year ICC Drought Title
One of the historic moments that not only defined the sport this year but also marked the long-awaited resurgence of South Africa. The Proteas headed into the World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at Lord’s, intending to end a 27-year drought of an ICC title. The last time South Africa won the ICC title was the 1998 Champions Trophy, and since then, the team had often fallen short in major ICC tournaments.
After 27 years, South Africa finally realised the dream of ending the ICC title drought with their maiden WTC triumph, defeating the then-defending champions Australia by five wickets. Skipper Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, and David Bedingham were instrumental in guiding the team to victory.
3. RCB’s Maiden IPL Title
Royal Challengers Bengaluru could not have asked for a better season as they finally clinched their maiden Indian Premier League title, ending their 18-year drought. RCB were one of the original teams, alongside Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, who have not won an IPL title since the inaugural season in 2008. RCB reached the finals thrice in 2009, 2011, and 2016, but failed to get hold of the coveted title.
However, after 18 long years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru finally became the IPL champions by defeating Punjab Kings in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB’s victory was emotional for Virat Kohli, who has been the franchise’s stalwart and led from the front throughout the years, realising his dream of lifting the IPL trophy with the team he has represented since the first season in 2008.
4. West Indies’ First ODI Series Win over Pakistan in 34 Years
West Indies cricket scripted a historic feat when they defeated Pakistan with a series-clinching victory in the third ODI. The Caribbean side ended their 34-year drought of winning an ODI series against Pakistan. After losing the series opener, the West Indies bounced back in the next two matches to secure a remarkable 2–1 series win, ending their long ODI series drought against Pakistan.
The last time the West Indies won an ODI series against Pakistan was in 1991. Since then Caribbean side, the two teams faced each other in 11 bilateral ODI series, with Pakistan winning 10 of them and one ending in a draw. The historic ODI series win over Pakistan was a major boost for the West Indies, who were seeking a direct qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
5. Italy’s Qualification to the T20 World Cup 2026
Italy’s dream of playing in an ICC major tournament inched closer after earning qualification for the next year’s T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February-March. Italy were playing in the European Regional Qualifier to secure its spot in the marquee event. On the final day of the qualifier, Italy, the Netherlands, Scotland, and Jersey had their chances to earn qualification for the tournament.
Eventually, it was Italy, alongside the Netherlands, earned their spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 after finishing in the top two of the European Regional Qualifier. With this, Italy are set to feature in their first-ever ICC T20 World Cup, marking a historic milestone for cricket in the country, showcasing a rapid growth beyond traditional cricketing nations.
6. Nepal’s First Bilateral Series Win against a Full-Member Nation
Nepal achieved a historic milestone in their history of cricket by securing their first-ever bilateral series win against an ICC full-member nation. Nepal achieved this historic feat when they defeated the West Indies in the three-match T20I series, 2-1. Nepal won the opening T20I before losing to West Indies in the second outing. Rohit Paudel-led side bounced back to clinch the series with a victory in the third T20I.
Interestingly, Nepal’s victory over the West Indies in the first T20I was the first bilateral match win over an ICC full-member nation. This landmark win and the series victory boosted Nepal’s confidence and hopes of establishing themselves as a competitive force in international cricket and inspiring new generations of players in the country.
7. India’s Record-Extending 9th Asia Cup Triumph
Team India clinched their record-extending ninth Asia Cup triumph, defeating long-time arch-rivals Pakistan in the final at the Dubai International Stadium. The Men in Blue were unbeaten throughout the tournament, including victory over Pakistan three times on the trot, showcasing their dominance in Asian cricket and reinforcing their reputation as the premier team in the region.
India’s historic victory was overshadowed by the Asia Cup trophy controversy, wherein ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi took away the silverware after India refused to accept it from him due to the controversial social media posts. However, the Suryakumar Yadav-led side celebrated the night by lifting an imaginary trophy, turning the moment into a joyful and symbolic celebration despite the off-field controversy.
8. India Women’s Maiden World Cup Triumph
The Indian Women’s Cricket team’s dream of lifting the World Cup finally came true when they defeated South Africa in the final at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Women in Blue ended their 47-year-long awaited dream of lifting the coveted trophy, marking a historic milestone not only for Indian cricket but also for women’s cricket globally, showcasing India’s rise as a dominant force in the women’s game.
India became just the fourth team after Australia, England, and New Zealand to win the Women’s ODI World Cup, joining the elite list of nations that have claimed the prestigious title. Moreover, India became the third team after Australia and England to win the Men's and Women’s ODI World Cups, achieving a remarkable feat that highlights the depth and strength of Indian cricket across both genders.
9. Tanzania to play first ICC Tournament
Tanzania earned their qualification to participate in their first-ever ICC tournament as they are set to play the next year’s U-19 Men’s World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia. Tanzania earned their spot in the prestigious U19 tournament by remaining unbeaten throughout the African regional qualifier, holding off favourites Namibia and Kenya. This marked their first-ever ICC tournament across all age levels.
Tanzania has been placed in Group D alongside the West Indies, South Africa, and Afghanistan in the U-19 World Cup, giving the young Tanzanian players a historic opportunity to compete on the global stage and gain valuable experience by competing against top cricketing nations.
India's First Blind Women's T20 World Cup
After India's historic triumphs at the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup, and Women's World Cup, the Women's Blind Cricket Team clinched a historic T20 World Cup in the first edition of the tournament. India Blind Team, led by Deepika TC, defeated Nepal in the final to clinch the inaugural Women’s Blind T20 World Cup title, adding another proud chapter to India’s growing legacy in world cricket.
Interestingly, India were unbeaten throughout the tournament, successfully culminating their campaign with a historic title win.
