Team India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh played a valiant knock of 68 off 36 balls in a five-run defeat to England in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 10.

Ghosh walked in to bat at No. 6 when India were reeling at 63/4 in their 172-run chase and immediately signaled her intent, aggressively attacking the bowling to stabilise the middle order, smashing 9 fours and 2 sixes. However, the Women in Blue fell 6 runs short of the target after Richa Ghosh’s dismissal.

Though the wicketkeeper-batter from West Bengal played valiantly, her No. 6 batting spot has been put in the spotlight, as Richa often finds herself arriving at the crease with the required run rate already spiralling, leaving her little margin of error. In the last warm-up match against the West Indies, the 22-year-old batted at No.6, but faced just one delivery before being dismissed for a golden duck.

As Team India heads into the marquee event, let’s take a look at why Richa Ghosh must bat No.5 throughout the marquee event.