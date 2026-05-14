Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s India A Call-Up is an Ideal Decision by Selectors? Explained
RR's 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been called up to India A for an ODI tri-series, a strategic move to provide controlled grooming, ease his T20-to-50-over transition, offer senior mentorship, and fast-track this generational talent.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets India A Call-Up
The Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was included in the India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9.
Sooryavanshi’s selection to the India A squad amid the ongoing IPL season, where he is currently the leading run-getter for the RR with 440 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 236.56 in 11 matches. The 15-year-old’s meteoric rise through IPL. domestic cricket and Youth internationals, has made him an undeniable candidate for higher-level grooming.
As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has seemingly inched closer to a senior national call-up, let’s take a look at why the young batter’s inclusion in the India A squad for the ODI tri-series is an ideal decision by selectors.
Controlled Grooming Outside Extreme Scrutiny
India A is often viewed as a platform to prepare players for the rigours of international cricket without the overwhelming pressure and media glare that accompany the senior national team. By selecting Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for India A’s ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, selectors are giving him a controlled environment to face quality international opposition.
The upcoming India A assignment will allow him to absorb the national team environment without the high-stakes pressure of a senior debut. Having gained experience playing in Youth ODIs and the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Bihar, Sooyavanshi has showcased his rare ability to dominate the senior bowlers, evidenced by his 36-ball against Arunchal Pradesh in the 2025-26 season.
Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in the India A squad for the upcoming ODI series will help him better prepare for the tactical demands of the 50-over format at the highest level, moving beyond the ‘hit-out or get-out’ nature of T20s.
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Transition From T20 Hero to 50-Over Anchor
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is often considered a T20 beast, given his explosiveness and fearless strokeplay, but he now needs to adapt his game to the longer 50-over format. Since the RR batting sensation is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket, restricting him to a T20-only mindset could limit his long-term development
Sooryavanshi’s inclusion in India's A squad for the ODI tri-series appears to be a strategic move to help him master the art of pacing his innings, proving that he can be more than just a power-hitter. Though he has showcased his explosive batting prowess at the Youth ODI level, the step up to India A will be a challenge, as he will face experienced international-standard bowlers who will test his patience and technique over much longer spells.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has the rare opportunity to evolve himself into an all-format batter by utilising this bridge to bridge the gap between his aggressive IPL instincts and the disciplined temperament required for 50-over cricket.
Mentorship from Senior Players
The India A squad has the likes of skipper Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Riyan Parag, who have already successfully navigated the transition from domestic stardom to the international arena. This could benefit Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose career is still nascent despite already showing his potential at a young age.
With Tilak Varma’s leadership, Abhishek Sharma’s aggressive yet evolving technical approach, and Riyan Parag’s experience in handling high-pressure transitions, Sooryavanshi will have access to a wealth of real-world knowledge on how to sustain success at the professional level.
Sharing the dressing room with senior players who have already made their mark in international cricket will provide Vaibhav with a ringside view of the professional standards required to succeed at the highest level.
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Capitalising on Generational Talent Through Fast-Tracking
The decision to call up a 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to the India A side for the ODI tri-series is a clear indication that the BCCI identifies the young batter as a generational talent whose ceiling far exceeds age-group competition as well as many contemporaries in domestic cricket.
By fast-tracking him to India A setup following his dominant performance in IPL and Youth cricket, selectors are adhering to the modern roadmap of blooding prodigies early. This move seemingly mirrors the early ascents of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, ensuring that the momentum is not stalled at the U19 level but instead channels his raw talent directly into high-quality competitive cricket.
Therefore, this call-up represents a carefully calibrated strategy to fast-track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi into the senior side, giving him exposure, mentorship, and experience to evolve into a top all-format player.
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