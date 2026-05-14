The Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was included in the India A squad for the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, starting on June 9.

Sooryavanshi’s selection to the India A squad amid the ongoing IPL season, where he is currently the leading run-getter for the RR with 440 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40 and a strike rate of 236.56 in 11 matches. The 15-year-old’s meteoric rise through IPL. domestic cricket and Youth internationals, has made him an undeniable candidate for higher-level grooming.

As Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has seemingly inched closer to a senior national call-up, let’s take a look at why the young batter’s inclusion in the India A squad for the ODI tri-series is an ideal decision by selectors.