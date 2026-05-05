Rajasthan Royals' batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in explosive form, making him a contender for India's T20 team. While former batter Sanjay Manjrekar endorses his T20 readiness based on his IPL and domestic performances, he stresses that Sooryavanshi must adapt his technique for Test cricket to earn true respect in the sport.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been on the rise since his record-breaking century in the IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans, and the young star hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down, as he continues his explosive form across formats and age-group cricket.

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Sooryavanshi, who has become eligible to play for the India senior team after turning 15, is part of the IPL 2026 and has already enthralled the cricketing world with his fearless strokeplay and aggressive batting, consistently taking on top-quality bowlers and showcasing maturity beyond his age.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is already on the cards for his maiden national call-up for the T20I series against Ireland, which will take place in June, but his rapid rise has already sparked conversations around his readiness for international cricket.

Also Read: IPL 2026: RR Batting Sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Unstoppable Record-Breaking Quest

Manjrekar Sees India T20 Future for Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s consistent and explosive performances across all levels, including the IPL and youth cricket, where he emerged as the highest run-getter at the U19 World Cup in January this year, have made him the next big thing not only in Indian cricket but also on the global stage.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar agreed with the fact that Sooryavanshi has done enough to earn a spot in India’s T20 setup, citing his impactful performances in the IPL and domestic circuit as clear indicators of his readiness.

“Looking at IPL as a platform to stake a claim for the Indian T20 team, and keeping an eye on his performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as well, where he has a hundred [vs Maharashtra], I think he’s done enough. If someone is lighting up this stage like this, then he’s ready,” Manjrekar said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast.

“He might be ready, but are the others ready to make way? Because there is a huge crowd for the opening slots in India,” he added.

In the U19 World Cup final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi shattered multiple records while playing a brilliant knock of 175 off just 80 balls against England. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, the Bihar batter played a record-breaking knock of 190 off 84 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in December last year, further highlighting his consistency and dominance across formats.

‘Respect Lies in Tests’: Manjrekar’s Clear Message

Though Sanjay Manjrekar admitted that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s aggressive T20 approach has brought success and recognition, he stressed that earning true respect in cricket will require technical adjustments suited for Test cricket.

“Take consistent T20 batters in recent years, Sooryavanshi stays leg side and hits a ball on middle stump through point because he creates that room. In Test cricket, the advice is to get close to the ball. You won’t get runs in England, Australia, or South Africa by staying away from it,” Manjrekar said.

“If you want your kid to be famous and rich, T20 batting is for you. If you want him to earn respect from people like us, the critics, then he has to get close to the line of the ball,” he concluded.

Vaibhav Sooryavanhi is currently the leading run-scorer for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026, amassing 404 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 40.4 and a strike rate of 237.64 in 10 matches.

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