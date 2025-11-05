Image Credit : Asianet News

Former India captain and ace batter Virat Kohli has turned 37 on Wednesday, November 5. The right-handed batter is one of the finest cricketers to have graced the game of sport. The Indian cricket superstar has evolved from a promising youngster, leading India to the U19 World Cup triumph in 2008, into one of the game’s greatest ambassadors, whose influence is far beyond the pitch.

Hailing from Delhi, Virat Kohli rose through domestic and U19 ranks with his aggressive batting and fearless attitude, eventually becoming the face of Indian cricket and an epitome of passion, hard work, perseverance, and discipline for millions around the world.

Having made his India debut in 2008, Kohli steadily transformed into the backbone of the team across formats, shattering numerous batting records and redefining the fitness standards, while building a global brand that blends excellence, intensity, and authenticity.