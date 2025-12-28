Image Credit : Getty

The BCCI Junior Selection Committee announced the 15-member India squad for the upcoming edition of the U19 World Cup on Saturday, December 27. The tournament will take place from January 15 to February 6, co-hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia, with 16 teams vying for the prestigious title.

India, led by Ayush Mhatre, will head into the tournament as one of the favourites to win the title. The Boys in Blue hold the record for winning the most titles (5) in the history of the U19 Men’s World Cup. Alongside the U19 World Cup squad, the BCCI also announced the squad for the South Africa tour as part of the preparation ahead of the tournament. Vaibhav Suryavanshi to lead the side as captain, and vice-captain Mahtre and Vivaan Malhotra, respectively, will miss the South Africa tour due to respective injuries and will report at the BCCI CoE for further treatment.

India is clubbed in Group A alongside Bangladesh, the United States of America (USA), and New Zealand. The Indian Colts will kick-start their title quest against the USA at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo

