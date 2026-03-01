SA skipper Aiden Markram praised his team's win against Zimbabwe, highlighting the bowlers' and fielders' efforts. He noted the middle order was put under pressure after the openers failed but came through to secure the semi-final spot.

South Africa skipper Aiden Markram praised his team's win against Zimbabwe in their last Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, highlighting the bowlers' and fielders' efforts.

Put in to bat first, Zimbabwe posted a moderate target of 155. While chasing, Proteas openers failed to score as skipper Markram was sent back to the pavilion for just four, while Quinton de Kock didn't account for his account.

Markram highlighted that the middle order was put under pressure and urged them to come through it and post an easy victory.

Unbeaten Proteas Qualify for Semifinals

South Africa is through to the semi-finals as the number one-ranked team from group 1. They have a 100% record in the tournament so far and have already beaten New Zealand once, who they'll face next up in the semifinal in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Markram on Win and Semifinal Clash

"Nice to get the win. Can be a tricky one when you change the team up a bit; some boys are not playing, but thought the bowlers and fielders really stepped up today. Would've loved to be clinical with the bat, but probably not the worst thing that the middle order was put under pressure and came through. The least you can do is give an opportunity to the guys working behind the scenes. Never know if you're gonna need them. Can get to conditions that scream out to play one of them, and now they've got a game under their belt. Yeah, exciting. Really exciting semifinal. Kolkata. Against New Zealand, I believe. The boys will be up for it in a couple of days' time. You look at playing one really good game of cricket, and hopefully the result takes care of itself. Still 40 overs of good cricket needed and we need to give it that respect," Markram said after the match.

Proteas Secure Five-Wicket Win

After restricting Zimbabwe to 153/7, the Proteas chased down the target in 17.5 overs, completing a five-wicket win to extend their unbeaten run at the tournament on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (ANI)