South Africa ended their Super Eights campaign unbeaten after thrashing Zimbabwe by five wickets in their last Super 8 fixture held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Proteas' Chase Secures Unbeaten Finish

Chasing a modest target of 154 runs, the Proteas men witnessed some hiccups when they lost their first three wickets inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock lost his wicket to Sikandar Raza in the first over. The Zimbabwean skipper struck again in his next over when he bowled Aiden Markram at the score of just four runs.

Ryan Rickelton played a few big shots but lost his wicket in the sixth over. He made 31 off 22 balls.

David Miller joined Dewald Brevis at the crease, and the duo added 50 runs for the fourth wicket before Blessing Muzarabani broke their partnership in the 10th over. Miller departed after making 22 off 16 balls with the help of a couple of sixes and as many fours.

Brevis hit four sixes and two fours to hit a quick 42 off just 18 balls before losing his wicket to Raza.

Tristan Stubbs (21 not out off 24 balls) and George Linde (30 not out off 21 balls) took South Africa past the line comfortably with 13 balls to spare.

Raza's Valiant 73 in Vain as Zimbabwe Struggle

Zimbabwe were unbeaten in the league-stage but finished their campaign with three consecutive defeats in the Super Eights.

Earlier, Zimbabwe struggled to post a competitive total while opting to bat first. Early breakthroughs by South African pacers, including Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje, kept the Zimbabwean batters on the back foot, with skipper Sikandar Raza providing the lone resistance with a fluent 73-run knock.

Zimbabwe lost their opener, Tadiwanashe Marumani, during the second over of the first innings.

South Africa speedster Kwena Maphaka clean bowled Zimbabwe opener for just seven runs.

During the third ball of the fifth over, right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje removed Brian Bennett for 15 off 13 balls, with two boundaries.

After the end of the power play, Zimbabwe reached 45/2.

During the ninth over, George Linde then dismissed Dion Myers for 11 off 16 balls, with one four.

After the end of the 10th over, Zimbabwe scored 80/3, reaching a good position.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza scored his first of the ongoing tournament in 29 deliveries.

Raza reached the milestone during the 13th over.

After the end of the 15th over, Zimbabwe made 110/5.

During the third ball of the 17th over, Kwena Maphaka got the key wicket of Raza. The Zimbabwe captain played a fantastic knock of 73 off 43 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

Towards the end, Clive Madande's unbeaten 26 off 20 balls, with three fours, helped Zimbabwe reach 153/7 in 20 overs.

George Linde (1/22), Kwena Maphaka (2/21), Lungi Ngidi (1/29), Anrich Nortje (1/29), and Corbin Bosch (2/40) were among the wicket-takers for South Africa.

Brief Score

Brief Score: Zimbabwe 153/7 in 20 overs (Sikandar Raza 73, Clive Madande 26; Kwena Maphaka 21/2) vs South Africa 154/5 in 17.5 overs (Dewald Brevis 42, George Linde 30; Sikandar Raza 29/3). (ANI)