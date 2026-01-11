The second week of January has been quite eventful for cricket fans, with Ashes 2025-26 concluding emphatically, off-field controversies brewing, especially around Bangladesh cricket’s T20 World Cup 2026 participation, injury setback to Rishabh Pant ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, and the Women’s Premier League returned to the spotlight.

As the second week of January concludes, let’s take a look at the top cricket highlights of the week that grabbed the headlines.