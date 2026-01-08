England came to Australia with genuine hopes of a first away Ashes series win since 2010-11 with their aggressive "Bazball" approach.

But it quickly unravelled on treacherous batting pitches and in the face of consistently good Australian bowling.

They slumped 2-0 down after just six days of cricket with crushing eight-wicket defeats in Perth and Brisbane, and the knives came out for coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan said the gung-ho style was "all becoming a bit too predictable," while long-time BBC broadcaster Jonathan Agnew declared "Bazball is dead."

When Stokes spent more than four hours defying Australia in the first innings of the third Test in reaching his slowest-ever 50, it appeared that the Bazball brand of attacking cricket may well have fizzled out.