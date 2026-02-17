Sri Lanka became the latest to secure their Super 8 spot with a commanding eight-wicket win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match at the Pallekale International Stadium in Kandy on Monday, February 17.

South Africa were the first to qualify for the Super 8, then the West Indies, India, England, and now Sri Lanka joining the list of teams confirmed for the next stage of the marquee event. The teams like Namibia, Oman, Scotland, Italy, and Nepal have knocked out of the tournament, while the Netherlands, Ireland, UAE, and Canada are battling it out for the last three Super 8 spots.

On that note, let’s take a look at the teams that are in contention for the final 3 spots in the Super 8.