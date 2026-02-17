- Home
Sri Lanka has secured its Super 8 spot in the T20 World Cup 2026 after a commanding win over Australia. With three spots still up for grabs, the remaining group stage matches will be crucial in deciding which teams advance to the next stage.
Sri Lanka Latest to Secure Super 8 Spot
Sri Lanka became the latest to secure their Super 8 spot with a commanding eight-wicket win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match at the Pallekale International Stadium in Kandy on Monday, February 17.
South Africa were the first to qualify for the Super 8, then the West Indies, India, England, and now Sri Lanka joining the list of teams confirmed for the next stage of the marquee event. The teams like Namibia, Oman, Scotland, Italy, and Nepal have knocked out of the tournament, while the Netherlands, Ireland, UAE, and Canada are battling it out for the last three Super 8 spots.
On that note, let’s take a look at the teams that are in contention for the final 3 spots in the Super 8.
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe are having a dream campaign in the T20 World Cup 2026, remaining unbeaten with two successive wins. They currently sit second in Group B with four points and a net run rate of +1.984. Zimbabwe pulled off the biggest upset of the tournament by defeating Australia by 23 runs in Colombo.
A victory against Sri Lanka or Ireland would help Zimbabwe secure a spot in the Super 8, marking their maiden Super 8 appearance in seven attempts. A win against either team would put them on six points, nearly guaranteeing qualification for the next stage.
Pakistan
Pakistan had a brilliant start to their campaign with two successive wins over the Netherlands and the USA before registering their first defeat of the T20 World Cup against Team India at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. With two wins and a loss, the Men in Green are sitting at the third spot with spot and have an NRR of -0.403 after three matches.
Pakistan are trailing the United States of America (USA), who are at the second position in Group A with two wins and as many defeats, accumulated four points but have a better run rate of +0.787. This has left the Salman Ali Agha-led side with no option but to win against Namibia in their final group stage match to secure a spot in the Super 8.
Australia
Australia’s qualification for the Super 8 stage has suffered a major setback with two successive losses at the hands of Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka. They are currently sitting at the third spot with a win and two defeats, and have a NRR of +0.414 after three matches. The 2021 T20 World Cup champions’ only victory came against Ireland under stand-in skipper Travis Head.
Australia can still qualify for the Super 8, but it would require a huge win over Oman and for Zimbabwe to lose both of their remaining Group B matches. However, net run rate (NRR) will likely play a role if Australia and Zimbabwe end up level on points and the team with a better NRR will finish second in Group B and qualify for the next stage.
New Zealand
New Zealand have virtually qualified for the Super 8 from Group D, but they need to win against Canada in order to confirm their qualification. The Kiwis are currently in second spot with two wins and a loss and have accumulated four points alongside a NRR of +0.701 after three matches.
In case the Mitchell Santner-led side loses against Canada, they will be in a position where their Super 8 qualification would come down to net run rate, as a defeat would complicate the Group D standings and require a favourable outcomes in the match between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and South Africa, and Afghanistan and Canada The Kiwis have no option but to win against Canada to avoid depending on other results for Super 8 qualification.
USA
The USA are currently at the second spot with two wins and as many defeats, accumulating four points and has a NRR of +0.787 in Group A. The United States of America’s net run rate is far better than Pakistan's, who are also on four points, meaning a win against Namibia is essential for the Men in Green to stay in contention.
The USA are in a position where they are on the verge of qualifying for the Super 8, ut their final fate depends on the result of the group stage match between Pakistan and Namibia. If Pakistan lose, Monank Patel-led side will qualify for the next stage of the tournament due to superior net run rate.
Afghanistan
Mathematically, Afghanistan is still in the hunt for the Super 8 qualification from Group D. The Rashid Khan-led side is currently at the second spot with a win and two losses and has an NRR of -0.215. 2024 T20 World Cup semifinalists have slimmer chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament.
For Afghanistan to qualify, they must beat Canada by a huge margin of runs, and New Zealand must lose to Canada heavily to progress to the Super 8. The scenario looks too impossible, given New Zealand’s strong net run rate and consistent form in the tournament so far, making it highly unlikely that Afghanistan will progress to the Super 8 stage.
