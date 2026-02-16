Team India has secured their Super 8 berth following a commanding 61-run win over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, February 15.

The Men in Blue are currently are top of Group A with three successive wins and have accumulated six points, while Pakistan are in third position following two wins and a defeat with a net run rate (NRR) of -0.403. The Men in Green trail the United States of America, who are second in the standings with a number of wins and a defeat, but have a better NRR.

Pakistan is currently in a situation where they have to win against Namibia with a better NRR than the USA to qualify for the Super 8. As the group stage nears its conclusion, the question is whether India and Pakistan will meet again in the Super 8 or knockout stage.

Here’s the scenario of how India and Pakistan could meet further in the T20 World Cup 2026.