Pathum Nissanka scored a brilliant unbeaten 100 off 55 balls, leading Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket T20 WC 2026 win over Australia. His aggressive, classy innings powered a 182-run chase, securing Super 8 qualification and earning widespread acclaim.

Sri Lanka opener Pathum Nissanka delivered a brilliant performance in the team’s eight-wicket win over Australia in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group B match at the Pallekale International Stadium in Kandy on Monday, February 15.

Sri Lanka, the co-host of the tournament, sealed their berth in the Super 8 by chasing down a 182-run target in 18 overs or 12 balls to spare in the final two overs of the match. Opener Pathum Nissanka led Sri Lanka’s run chase with a sensational unbeaten knock of 100 off 55 balls, including 10 fours and 5 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 192.31.

Apart from Nissanka, wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis contributed significantly with a knock of 51 off 38 balls and formed a crucial 97-run stand for the second wicket with the opener. Pavan Rathnayake chipped in with an unbeaten 28 off 15 balls and stitched a vital 79-run stand for the third wicket for Pathum Nissanka to help Sri Lanka down the target in 18 overs.

Pathum Nissanka Lights Up Pallekale

Pathum Nissanka emerged as a major threat to Australia’s bowling attack as his aggressive approach and fearless intent kept the scoreboard ticking. After the fall of the first wicket in Kusal Perera at 8/1, Nissanka was joined by Kusal Mendis at the crease to carry on Sri Lanka’s run chase.

The pair kept the Australian bowling attack at bay as Sri Lanka crossed the 100-run mark. In a single over, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis completed their respective half-centuries before the latter was dismissed at 105/2. Thereafter, Nissanka was joined by Pavan Rathnayake. However, Sri Lanka's opener took charge of the team’s batting and accelerated the run chase.

Nissanka began his acceleration from a 32-ball fifty and kept the pressure on the Australian bowling attack by punishing loose deliveries, adding boundaries at regular intervals while maintaining a strike rate to stay ahead of the required run chase. Pathun Nissanka needed just 20 more balls to complete another half-century, which eventually led Sri Lanka to a commanding victory.

Pathum Nissanka was the first batter to score a century in the ongoing edition of the T20 World Cup. In his 79-run partnership with Pavan Rathnayake, Sri Lanka opener scored 49 runs, meaning Nissanka contributed over 62% of those partnership runs while driving the chase emphatically.

After poor outings in the first two matches against Oman and Ireland, scoring 24 and 13, respectively, Pathum Nissanka made a comeback with a brilliant century in a crucial match.

‘One of the Most Fabulous T20I Centuries’

Pathun Nissanka’s swashbuckling and sensational century knock in the match against the 2021 T20 World Cup champions not only grabbed the attention of the spectators at the stadium but also cricket fans and enthusiasts worldwide, as well as on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter).

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), cricket fans and enthusiasts flooded the platform with praise and adulation for Nissanka, calling his century ‘one of the most fabulous T20I centuries’, while hailing his innings as a masterclass in technique, temperament, and aggression.

Others lauded Nissanka for his composure under pressure and the dominating Australian bowling attack. Fans described him as the future icon of Sri Lankan cricket, with some even comparing his talent to legends like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara, praising his elegance, power, and consistency.

Pathum Nissanka is the leading run-getter for Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, amassing 137 runs, including a century, at an average of 68.50 and a strike rate of 159.30 in three matches.

In his T20 career, Nissanka has amassed 2574 runs, including two centuries and 18 fifties, at an average of 31.77 and a strike rate of 128.63 in 87 matches.