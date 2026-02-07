Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will begin their quest for the T20 World Cup title defence when they take on the USA in the Group A match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, February 7. The Men in Blue are defending champions of the tournament, having won the title in 2024 under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

India has been clubbed in Group A, alongside the arch-rivals Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia. India is the co-host of the tournament alongside Sri Lanka, giving the Men in Blue a significant home advantage as they look to defend their crown in familiar conditions.

Additionally, the Men in Blue will look accomplish a rare treble in the history of the tournament, which includes successfully defending the title, winning it at home, and lifting a record third T20 World Cup, a feat no other team has achieved so far. Ahead of the opener against the USA, India received a big blow as Harshit Rana was ruled out due to a knee injury, and Mohammed Siraj was called in as his replacement.

As Suryakumar Yadav and co. takes the field in the first match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, let’s take a look at what to expect from the India squad in their quest for the title defence on home soil.