Team India will begin their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign when they take on the USA in the tournament opener at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Men in Blue, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will enter the marquee event as the defending champions, having won the prestigious title in 2024 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma.

India have been clubbed in Group A alongside theUSA, arch-rivals Pakistan, Namibia, and the Netherlands, with India expected to start as favourites in the group. Team India will play three matches on home soil, while they play Pakistan in Colombo.

Over the past several editions of the marquee event, several Indian batters have delivered match-winning performances, consistently among the top run-getters and playing a crucial role in India's campaign at the T20 World Cup.

On that note, let's take a look top 5 highest run-getters for Team India in a single edition of the tournament.