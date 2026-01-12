- Home
Washington Sundar’s rib injury has ruled him out of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand and placed his T20 World Cup 2026 participation in doubt. If he fails to recover in time, replacement options may need to be considered.
Uncertainty Looms over Washington Sundar's Participation in T20 WC 2026
Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7, Team India has been dealt a setback as all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury, which ruled him out of the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Sundar sustained a rib injury while bowling, but walked in to bat in India’s four-wicket win over the Kiwis in Vadodara.
As per the statement released by the BCCI, Washington Sundar complained of discomfort in the lower rib area while bowling and will undergo further scans before the BCCI medical team seeks expert opinion on the extent of his injury, and Ayush Badoni received a maiden India call-up. However, this has put uncertainty over the Tamil Nadu all-rounder’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.
On that note, let’s take a look at 4 players who can replace Washington Sundar if he is ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup.
1. Krunal Pandya
The Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya could be a like-for-like replacement for Washington Sundar, as he can contribute both with the bat and the ball, providing the team with similar balance in the middle-order and spin options. Pandya’s last appearance for Team India was in 2021, and since then, he has been off the selectors’ radar as Washington Sundar and Axar Patel were preferred for the spin bowling all-rounder’s role in limited-overs formats.
However, the Baroda all-rounder has been performing in domestic cricket. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26, Krunal has amassed 321 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 53.50 in seven matches. He played a crucial role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s IPL triumph last year, while scoring 109 runs and picking 17 wickets.
Krunal Pandya is often known for his ability to unleash his firepower in the middle order and turn matches on their head with crucial last-innings hitting, while also providing reliable spin bowling options when needed.
2. Riyan Parag
Assam cricketer Riyan Parag is currently dealing with a shoulder injury and was ruled out of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025/26. Parag did not have an ideal outing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring just 53 runs at an average of 8.83 in six innings. The southpaw’s last appearance for Team India was in an ODI match against Bangladesh, and since then, he has been playing only in domestic cricket and IPL.
Irfan Pathan believed that Riyan Parag would have been Washington Sundar’s replacement for the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand if he were fully fit. Though Parag was not in form during the Syed Mushtaq Trophy, the Assam all-rounder still possesses the ability to score quick runs in the middle order and chip in with handy spin-bowling, making him a potential backup for Sundar if fully fit.
Parag has a good T20 record, amassing 3168 runs, including 23 fifties, at an average of 30.75, and picked 48 wickets in 143 matches.
3. Shahbaz Ahmed
Another player who can come in as Washington Sundar’s replacement for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 is Bengal all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed. Just like Krunal Pandya and Washington, Ahmed is a left-handed batter who can contribute with the ball as well, offering useful spin bowling options and adding depth in the middle order.
In December 2025, Shahbaz Ahmed was called to the Indian team as a replacement for Axar Patel in the T20I series against South Africa. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Ahmed was the standout batter for Bengal, with 390 runs, including a century and three fifties, at an average of 130.00 in seven matches.
In case Washington Sundar gets ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury, Shahbaz Ahmed could be an ideal like-for-like replacement, alongside Krunal Pandya, given his all-round ability, ability to bat in the lower order, and effectiveness as a spin-bowling option in T20 cricket. Ahmed has a decent record in T20 cricket, amassing 1355 runs, including a century and 4 fifties, at an average of 25.56 and 73 wickets at an economy rate of 7.87 in 114 matches.
4. Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy was left out of the India squad for the T20 World Cup 2026 as the selectors picked Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya as seam-bowling all-rounders. The Andhra all-rounder has been seen as a next as next-generation all-round talent, offering genuine pace bowling and strong lower-order hitting ability.
In domestic T20 cricket, Nitish Kumar Reddy has shown his worth with bat and ball, notably picking a hat-trick in a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh and consistently contributing useful runs at a healthy strike rate. The Andhra all-rounder also played four matches for Team India, scoring 90 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 45.00 and picked three wickets.
If the selectors are looking for a different type of all-round balance compared to the spin-oriented options, Nitish Kumar Reddy could be an ideal option to replace Washington Sundar if he is ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026.
