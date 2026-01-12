Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will begin on February 7, Team India has been dealt a setback as all-rounder Washington Sundar suffered an injury, which ruled him out of the remainder of the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand. Sundar sustained a rib injury while bowling, but walked in to bat in India’s four-wicket win over the Kiwis in Vadodara.

As per the statement released by the BCCI, Washington Sundar complained of discomfort in the lower rib area while bowling and will undergo further scans before the BCCI medical team seeks expert opinion on the extent of his injury, and Ayush Badoni received a maiden India call-up. However, this has put uncertainty over the Tamil Nadu all-rounder’s participation in the T20 World Cup 2026.

On that note, let’s take a look at 4 players who can replace Washington Sundar if he is ruled out of the T20I series against New Zealand and the T20 World Cup.