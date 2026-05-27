Rajasthan Royals' 15-year-old batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been phenomenal in the IPL, leading to his India A squad selection. Following his rapid rise, IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has urged the BCCI and the franchise to mentor and protect the young prodigy from the pressures of stardom and ensure his long-term success.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has been making headlines with his explosiveness and fearless strokeplay in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). At the young age of 15, Sooryavanshi has emerged as one of the brightest young prospects of the season.

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Since his record-breaking 101-run knock against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025, Vaibhav has been on a rapid rise, thanks to his aggressive approach at the top of the order and an extraordinary ability to handle high-velocity bowling with a maturity beyond his age. The Bihar cricketer’s batting approach under pressure has been the most-talked-about in the cricketing world.

In the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been in absolutely blistering form, amassing 583 runs across 14 matches at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 232.27. The young prodigy has already smashed 53 sixes and 50 fours so far, including a breathtaking century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad during the league stage.

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‘BCCI and Franchise Would Need to Handhold Vaibhav’

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s rise has been nothing short of a fairy tale, but with sudden global stardom comes the massive weight of public and media expectations. Recognizing the challenges and intense spotlight on the 15-year-old, IPL chairman has urged both the BCCI and the Rajasthan Royals management to actively mentor and protect the young prodigy.

“I feel the BCCI and the franchise would need to handhold him in terms of showing him the right way so that his temperament stays intact. Because sport is not only about physical skill, it is also about mental toughness,” Dhumal told the Times of India (TOI).

“And definitely, we will do our bit to make sure that the kind of skill set he has allows him to perform for India for many, many years to come," he added.

Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was picked in a 15-member India A squad for the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, which will take place in June 2026. The 50-over tournament, scheduled to be played in Dambulla, will kick off on June 9 with a double round-robin format before the top two teams battle it out in the final on June 21.

Sooryavanshi’s selection to the India A squad came on the back of his phenomenal run in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, where he completely dismantled world-class bowling attacks, alongside his highly impressive track record for the India Under-19 team.

‘He Will Rise, He Will Go Down’

IPL chairman Arun Dhumal provides a reality check to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the nature of cricket, stating that experiencing low phases and failures is an inevitable part of any long-term sporting career.

“Like any great player, he will also go through ups and downs. That is the uniqueness of sport. He will fail. He will go down. But this is what sport trains you for. You get up and give a better performance in the next game. That is very integral to preparing you for life. Life will never be a one-way street where you only rise,” Dhuman said.

“I am sure the boy, given his performances throughout this season and as part of the U-19 team, would have seen many failures. But in the next game, he would have tried to perform even better and help his team win," he added.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s meteoric rise at such a young age has captured the collective imagination of the entire country, filling the stadiums and houses glued to their screens every time he walks out to bat. He has often been compared to the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara, who also burst onto the global stage as teenage prodigies, carrying the immense weight of public expectations with sublime grace.

Though Vaibhav has been viewed as the next big thing in International cricket, Dhumal’s reality check serves as a timely reminder that longevity at the highest level requires grounding and mental resilience over raw hype.

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