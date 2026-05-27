HS Prannoy registered a stunning comeback victory over World No. 5 Jonatan Christie at the Singapore Open. Meanwhile, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto also advanced to the next round after a hard-fought win.

Prannoy's stunning comeback Former World No. 6 Prannoy gave a strong comeback after dropping the opening game. Despite Christie holding a 7-3 advantage in their previous meetings, the Indian took control of the second game from 2-all and never allowed the Indonesian to outplay him, comfortably closing it 21-12.The decider turned into a tense contest. While Jonatan held the advantage through the early exchanges, momentum shifted towards Prannoy in the closing stages. Trailing 16-18, the Indian scored five consecutive points to seal the victory 21-18. Prannoy will next face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16, who defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth 22-20, 19-21, 21-17. Dhruv-Tanisha hold nerve to win In mixed doubles, Dhruv and Tanisha secured the opening game before the Malaysians forced the match into a decider. The Indian pair responded strongly, taking control from 7-6 in the final game to seal a 21-13 win in 58 minutes. Bansod bows out In women's singles, Malvika Bansod went down fighting against Lin Hsiang Ti 21-11, 19-21, 12-21. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) HS Prannoy upset World No. 5 Jonatan Christie 10-21, 21-12, 21-18 in a 61-minute battle on Day 2 of the Singapore Open at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.In mixed doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced to the next round following a 21-14, 20-22, 21-13 victory over Malaysia's Wong Tien Ci and Lim Chiew Sien, according to a release.Former World No. 6 Prannoy gave a strong comeback after dropping the opening game. Despite Christie holding a 7-3 advantage in their previous meetings, the Indian took control of the second game from 2-all and never allowed the Indonesian to outplay him, comfortably closing it 21-12.The decider turned into a tense contest. While Jonatan held the advantage through the early exchanges, momentum shifted towards Prannoy in the closing stages. Trailing 16-18, the Indian scored five consecutive points to seal the victory 21-18. Prannoy will next face Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in the Round of 16, who defeated India's Kidambi Srikanth 22-20, 19-21, 21-17.In mixed doubles, Dhruv and Tanisha secured the opening game before the Malaysians forced the match into a decider. The Indian pair responded strongly, taking control from 7-6 in the final game to seal a 21-13 win in 58 minutes.In women's singles, Malvika Bansod went down fighting against Lin Hsiang Ti 21-11, 19-21, 12-21. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source