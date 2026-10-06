Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has officially been appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. The Delhi Capitals moved on from Hemang Badani after two IPL seasons following missing out on the IPL playoffs in consecutive seasons, opening the door for the legendary former India skipper to step into the role.

Ganguly taking over DC’s coaching duties was already on the cards after years of close association with the franchise, having previously served in influential leadership roles, including as an advisor and the Director of Cricket Operations for both their men’s and women’s ecosystems.

Currently serving as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly has remained closely involved with Indian cricket both on and off the field, and his appointment as Delhi Capitals’ head coach marks another major chapter in his post-retirement career, adding to his administrative and coaching experience.