The significance of the Moga property extends beyond its market value. The open spaces are reportedly used for family gatherings, helping keep the residence central to everyday life.

While reports suggest Harmanpreet Kaur also owns a Mumbai apartment valued between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore, the Punjab home continues to represent her personal connection to her upbringing. The contrast between the two properties reflects the balance between a global cricket career and the place where everything started.

The importance of the house becomes even clearer when viewed alongside Kaur's achievements. She produced the famous unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal, became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century, became the first cricketer to reach 200 T20 internationals, accumulated 356 international appearances, and led India to a Women's World Cup title in 2025 and Asian Games gold in 2026. Despite those milestones, the Moga residence remains a reminder of the foundation on which her career was built.