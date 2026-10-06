Inside Harmanpreet Kaur’s Punjab Home That Still Anchors Her Life Beyond Cricket Fame
Away from packed stadiums and international tours, Harmanpreet Kaur’s Punjab residence offers a glimpse into the quieter side of her life. The property remains closely tied to family, memories and her earliest years.
The House Remains Rooted In Moga
The family residence is located in Moga, Punjab, the town where Harmanpreet Kaur grew up and first developed her interest in cricket. Even after establishing herself as one of the biggest names in women's cricket, the property has remained an important part of her life. Unlike many athletes who eventually shift their family base elsewhere, the Moga house remains closely connected to her hometown roots.
A Spacious Home Built For Family Living
Reports describe the property as comfortable and spacious rather than extravagant. Large rooms provide ample space for family gatherings, while open outdoor areas add to its welcoming atmosphere. Instead of functioning as a showcase residence, the house is designed around daily living. The overall setting reflects practicality and comfort, creating a home environment that feels lived in and personal rather than overly luxurious.
Modern Interiors Without Excess
The interiors reportedly feature a contemporary design while maintaining a simple character. Furnishings are modern, yet the property avoids the type of lavish styling often associated with celebrity homes. The combination of spacious layouts and practical design choices helps create a balance between functionality and comfort. This understated approach makes the residence stand out for its simplicity despite Kaur's stature in Indian sport.
Estimated Value Of The Punjab Property
According to media reports, the Moga residence is estimated to be worth between ₹80 lakh and ₹1.5 crore. The exact valuation has not been officially confirmed and is based on regional property assessments. Even at the upper end of those estimates, the home remains modest compared to properties that a cricketer of Kaur's profile could potentially own. The value highlights how strongly the residence is tied to family life rather than status.
The Place She Returns To After Global Success
The significance of the Moga property extends beyond its market value. The open spaces are reportedly used for family gatherings, helping keep the residence central to everyday life.
While reports suggest Harmanpreet Kaur also owns a Mumbai apartment valued between ₹2 crore and ₹4 crore, the Punjab home continues to represent her personal connection to her upbringing. The contrast between the two properties reflects the balance between a global cricket career and the place where everything started.
The importance of the house becomes even clearer when viewed alongside Kaur's achievements. She produced the famous unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 World Cup semifinal, became the first Indian woman to score a T20I century, became the first cricketer to reach 200 T20 internationals, accumulated 356 international appearances, and led India to a Women's World Cup title in 2025 and Asian Games gold in 2026. Despite those milestones, the Moga residence remains a reminder of the foundation on which her career was built.
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